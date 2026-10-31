BWW Q&A: Charu Suri and Lizzie Thomas on Their An Evening of Jazz at Carnegie Hall

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GRAMMY® nominated pianist and composer Charu Suri will be playing a split bill at Carnegie Hall on Friday, Nov. 13 with jazz vocalist and songwriter Lizzie Thomas. Suri is premiering her new album, BOSSA RAGA that she recently recorded with bassist Ron Carter. Joining her onstage are Brazilian jazz superstars Eduardo Belo on the double bass; and Rogério Boccato on drums. Also joining her at her Carnegie Hall performance is GRAMMY®-winning percussionist V. Selvaganesh, who performs on Suri's latest single, JOURNEY, her first piano etude based on an Indian raga. Notable guests in her set include spoken word poet Lisa Marie-Simmons, violinist Kersten Stevens, and flutist Premik Russell Tubbs. The show will be Lizzie Thomas's Carnegie Hall debut. She'll present music from her latest album, “This Is FREEDOM.” A bold and deeply personal collection of original songs written, arranged, and produced by Thomas, the album is rooted in jazz while embracing soul, R&B, and pop. The music explores freedom, remembrance, creativity, and the courage to live authentically. The evening will also feature Thomas’s newest single, “You Taught My Heart to Sing,” her expressive reimagining of the timeless McCoy Tyner and Sammy Cahn composition, released October 23rd on GODDESS Legacy Records. Featuring lush string arrangements and a driving rhythmic pulse, the recording brings fresh energy and emotional depth to this beloved jazz classic, honoring its legacy while revealing Thomas’s distinctive musical voice. Joining Thomas on the Carnegie Hall stage is an extraordinary trio featuring six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning pianist and Hammond B3 organist Shedrick Mitchell, GRAMMY® Award-winning drummer Charles Haynes, and bassist Daniel Winshall. An intimate and dynamic evening celebrating original music, jazz tradition, and the freedom of artistic expression.

Read a conversation with Suri and Thomas about the November 13 show.

Tell us a little about your upcoming show.

Charu Suri: So happy to premiere BOSSA RAGA, an album blending Brazilian bossa nova with Indian ragas, at Carnegie Hall for my sixth show there. Bossa Raga is a delicate, beautiful work with rhythms from the heart of Brazil and beautiful raga-based melody and harmonies. I had the great opportunity to record two tracks with maestro Ron Carter. At Carnegie Hall, we will premiere most of the album with two Brazilian superstar players, Eduardo Belo on the double bass, and Rogerio Boccato on the drums. Also joining me on the show is V. Selvaganesh on the kanjira to perform my new single, JOURNEY, and guest artists Premik Russell Tubbs on flute, Lisa Marie-Simmons on spoken word, and Kersten Stevens on violin.



Lizzie Thomas: I’m thrilled to present my music at Carnegie Hall in an entirely acoustic setting, with new arrangements that bring the songs closer to the energy in which they were originally written. I’ll be singing without a microphone, allowing me to draw on my classical vocal training and connect with the music and audience in a very intimate way. Sharing this experience with my extraordinary trio is especially exciting. Shedrick Mitchell’s mastery of the organ brings such incredible depth, color, and energy to the music. The sounds he creates take these songs to another level. I think it’s going to be a truly special evening!

What was the process of putting this show together like?

LT: Putting this show together has been a beautiful creative process. I wanted to honor the intimacy and extraordinary acoustics of Carnegie Hall while presenting my music in a fresh way. Working with musicians I deeply respect and trust gives us the freedom to explore new arrangements and allow the songs to reveal something different. There’s a wonderful balance between intention and spontaneity in jazz, and I love leaving room for the unexpected. Ultimately, it’s about serving the music and creating an experience that feels alive, authentic, and connected.



CS: I greatly enjoy putting on a show at my favorite venue, with incredible acoustics that eliminate the need for microphones or amplification. Putting on a show of this caliber, year after year, is demanding but so worth it. I always prepare a new album or fresh material for my audiences, so part of the preparation involves recording and composing new work, and then finding the right performers to deliver the magic. It's a joy to bring in world-class artists for this special program, to bridge the cultural gap between East and West, year after year and I never take that for granted.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

LT: I've been traveling quite a bit, performing in Germany and preparing for upcoming shows in Italy. It's been an exciting year with the release of This Is FREEDOM and my newest single, “You Taught My Heart to Sing.” When I'm home, I enjoy spending time at the piano, writing, and creating. I'm feeling inspired by the wonderful collaborations, community, and opportunities unfolding in my life.



CS: I have several other tours I'm doing including appearances in Detroit at Cliff Bells (early November), Denver at Dazzle (Nov. 19) and working on several big scores and albums for 2027 including a choral arrangement of SHAYAN and my first raga-based piano concerto, as well as RAGA ETUDES, an album which showcases the virtuosity at the piano using ragas. Excited for it all.

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

LT: Lately, I've been listening to Shirley Horn, Stevie Wonder, and Carly Simon. Three extraordinary artists with such distinctive musical voices. I love Shirley's intimacy and phrasing, Stevie's incredible musicality and soul, and Carly's honesty as a songwriter. They each have a way of making a song feel deeply personal, and that always resonates with me.



CS: I've been listening to a lot of Ravi Shankar, McCoy Tyner, and Kenny Barron. I love Tyner's lines and improvisations and also the way Kenny Barron commands the band without needing to assert himself constantly, and Ravi Shankar for his beautiful raga-based improvisations. So much of the music I'm listening to sublimates and influences my compositions.

Do you have any other upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

CS: I am grateful to return for a four-day residency at CLIIFF BELLS in Detroit from Nov. 5 through Nov. 8th; and then at Dazzle in Denver on Nov. 19th. Next year we have some wonderful shows including Judson's Live in Orlando, Reilly Arts Center, and Blue Bamboo. I'm also working on some rather ambitious projects, including RAGA ETUDES, another album showcasing the virtuosity of Indian ragas in etude form, and a choral work on Mohanam Hymn from SHAYAN for three choirs, and my first raga-based piano concerto to premiere in Texas in the fall 2027. Blessed to be able to do this!



LT: I'm writing new songs for the follow-up to This Is FREEDOM, which is exciting! I'm also curating the "This Is FREEDOM Experience", a tour bringing my music into private homes and special community spaces across the USA. These intimate gatherings will combine live performances with a salon-style experience where we can explore the songwriting, creative process, and stories behind the music. I love the idea of creating meaningful connections through music and bringing people together in beautiful, personal settings.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

LT: I'm incredibly grateful for this moment in my musical journey. Carnegie Hall is a beautiful milestone, and sharing this experience with my colleague and dear friend Charu Suri makes it even more meaningful. What excites me most is the music I'm creating and the extraordinary people I get to collaborate with. I believe music has the power to bring us together, to remind us of who we are, and to celebrate our shared humanity. That's really at the heart of everything I do. I write songs to help you remember.



CS: I'm always reminded that this is a beautiful life that I have worked hard for but also grateful for the opportunities that have come my way. Working with the folks at Carnegie Hall year after year has been especially rewarding, and collaborating with beautiful musical souls like Lizzie Thomas remind me how fortunate I am. It's a celebration of music, life, people, and bringing people together despite our differences in culture, musical styles and upbringing. Just uniting various traditions and voices in one concert under one roof at Carnegie Hall---can there be anything more magical and beautiful than this?

Follow Lizzie at @LizzieTheJazzSinger on all socials (Facebook / Instargam), visit her website Lizziethejazzsinger.com and find her as Lizzie Thomas on all streaming sites including Spotify and YouTube

Visit Charu at www.charusuri.com, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/charusurimusic, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/charusuritrio, on Threads at www.threads.com/charusurimusic, and on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@charusurimusic

Tickets to the November 13 concert are available here.

Charu Suri treads fearlessly between genres, blending several styles and fusing Indian ragas with more traditional jazz. Born in South India, she was a piano prodigy performing in various concert halls at an early age. Charu's latest single is JOURNEY, her pioneering raga-based etude featuring "kanjira" legend V. Selvaganesh. It is on the ballot for the upcoming Grammy® awards in Global Music Performance. Her previous record, SHAYAN, was nominated for a Grammy® in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (Jazz) category in the 68th Grammy® Awards. SHAYAN debuted in the Top 50 World Albums and blends evening ragas with classical and jazz, encouraging people to sleep better and healthier. RAGS & RAGAS, was recorded with John Patitucci on the double bass, Steve Gadd and Joe Lastie on the drums, and debuted at #3 on the iTunes jazz charts and reached #2 in Kenya. Several albums charted #1 in India in both the jazz and overall albums charts. With mood-invoking ragas (to be played according to the time of day) for many of her compositions, she weaves techniques and sounds from several places including India, Europe, and Africa. Her work has been performed by Yo Yo Ma, Ron Carter, Steve Gadd, John Patitucci and many more. Her work has won numerous awards. She won two Josie Music Awards in 2026 for Musician of the Year (Piano) and Album of the Year in New Age/World. She was named Entertainer of the Year (Gold) by ISSA at its annual awards ceremony in Atlanta. She has won the Intercontinental Music Awards four times, and she received the Crossover Artist of the Year crystal trophy from Elite Music Awards in 2025. Charu also became the first Indian artist to collaborate with Preservation Hall Jazz Band in New Orleans. She is a Governor of the Recording Academy New York Chapter.

Lizzie Thomas is a NYC-based jazz vocalist, songwriter, producer, and independent label owner whose nine-album career has established her as a distinctive voice in jazz and beyond. Collaborating with celebrated musicians including Ron Carter, the late Russell Malone, Shedrick Mitchell and the Harlem Quartet, Thomas built her reputation through imaginative interpretations of the Great American Songbook, combining sophisticated musicianship with soulful expression and a deeply personal approach to storytelling. With her eighth album, Awakening(2025), Thomas marked a defining artistic breakthrough, moving beyond interpretations of jazz standards to introduce an entirely original body of work. Written and produced by Thomas, the album blends jazz, soul, R&B, and pop, transforming personal discovery into songs exploring remembrance, authenticity, and liberation. Songs on Awakening, appeared on German jazz charts throughout 2025. Her ninth album, This Is FREEDOM(2026), carries that evolution forward—from awakening to embodiment, from remembering who she is to living and creating from that truth. Written, arranged, and produced by Thomas, the album celebrates artistic sovereignty, creative courage, and the freedom to express herself without limitation. In October 2026, Thomas released her interpretation of McCoy Tyner and Sammy Cahn’s “You Taught My Heart to Sing,” featuring six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning pianist and producer Shedrick Mitchell and lush string arrangements by Roy Cotton II. The recording honors the jazz tradition while bringing Thomas’s distinctive musical voice to this timeless composition. As founder of GODDESS Legacy Records, she continues to champion artistic independence and the creative voices of women in music.

Photo Credit: Rhadames Julián

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