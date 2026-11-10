BWW Q&A: Bennett Silverstein on IRVING BERLIN: AMERICAN SONGWRITER at Don't Tell Mama

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On November 15th and November 22nd, Bennett Silverstein will bring a tribute to one of America's greatest songwriters to Don't Tell Mama in NYC. The show is about Irving Berlin, who came to America from Russia when he was five years old. Berlin's family wanted to live in a country where they could realize their dreams.Silverstein's show is a tribute not only to Irving Berlin, but to so many like him who came to this country from foreign shores seeking freedom and opportunity to succeed and give back.

Silverstein is a retired attorney, having practiced Workers' Compensation for many years. He started singing in 2004, joining a group named Christopher Cabaret, named for its founder, Barbara Christopher. After 9 years singing with the group, he began performing his own shows in 2013. He's performed tributes to Jimmy Van Heusen, Tony Bennett, ("Bennett Sings Bennett"), Johnny Mercer and now, Irving Berlin, and has performed the shows "Chateau Bennett" and "Just Sing". He's performed at Don't Tell Mama, the Metropolitan Room, The Broadway Comedy Club, The Cotton Club and The Duplex.

Read a conversation with Silverstein about Irving Berlin: American Songwriter.

Tell us a little about your upcoming show.

I am doing this tribute to Irving Berlin because it is something I feel I have to do in my heart. When we see the way immigrants are now being vilified, it would be heartbreaking if 5-year-old Israel "Izzy" Beilin, had been denied entry into this country, or had been thrown into detention. How much poorer we would be if we didn't have the beauty of the songs we are planning for the show, and many, many others that he wrote. The show will feature a combination of love melodies, comedy tunes and songs of patriotism. And, joining us on November 15th as our special guest will be the wonderful Sue Matsuki. Jennie Litt will direct the show. And MAC Award winner Matthew Martin Ward will be musical director. Boots Maleson on bass and Don Kelly on drums.

What was the process of putting this show together like?

The rehearsals were rough, but rewarding. We met every week and gave each song the attention they needed. The best part of it, however, is the great support I have received from Jennie Litt and Matthew Martin Ward who so believed in what I wanted to do. This was the best part. They have been wonderful to work with. This show is the repeat performance of the initial Irving Berlin show done on April 26, 2026 which received great critical acclaim in Cabaret Scenes and was praised as an excellent show and most satisfying tribute to the great Berlin. So now, we are looking forward to making it even greater.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

Well, mostly attending the shows of my friends in the world of cabaret. Whether it's been Madeline Warren or Ryan Keating, I always support my fellow cabaret members. And, attending the annual Cabaret Convention at the Rose Theater which I never miss. Also, attending meetings with the Narrows Community Theater in Bay Ridge as a member of their Board. I have appeared in several shows with them. I have done community theater acting and have appeared in "South Pacific" and "Annie Get Your Gun". And also watching "Perry Mason" on ME TV in the A.M. and the P.M. After all these years, I am still addicted to that show.

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

Mostly, my friends doing their shows in the cabaret community. And political commentary on CNN and MSNBC. I no longer watch CBS because I have no respect for the way they treated Stephen Colbert. Free speech and free press must be preserved.

Do you have any other upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

Nothing planned in the immediate future. My major goal is to follow through on The Irving Berlin show and make it a success.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I am a graduate of Brooklyn Law School. Class of 1990.

Tickets to the show are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here.

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