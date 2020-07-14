BWW Feature: Give My Regards... Talent Competition Enters Final Days of Submission As Faith Prince Joins Panel of Judges

As the month of May segued into June, Spot-On Arts Academy launched a nation-wide talent search called GIVE MY REGARDS...A PASSPORT TO BROADWAY that would scout new talents in music, acting, and dance. For six weeks Spot-On Arts Academy has been reviewing filmed submissions from hopefuls, and with mere days left before the submission deadline, artists are rushing to the finish before the next phase of the competition, one where celebrated artists like Tony Award recipient Faith Prince will act as a panel of judges that will choose the winners. Spot-On Arts Academy is a unique multidisciplinary virtual art academy taught by award-winning artists and the Give my Regards...A Passport to Broadway competition will conclude in a live concert event in New York City for the six selected contestants. Following the concert, a grand prize winner will be selected to perform in a west coast symphony pops concert produced by Spot-On Entertainment, a production company created by Scott Coulter that produces some of the best entertainment to be found on stages, these last few years.

Following the application deadline of July 17th, (there are still FOUR days to apply!) the top twenty contestants will be selected and paired with a teacher and mentor from Spot-On Arts Academy to review and fine-tune their submissions. Once refined and re-submitted, the pool of applicants will be further pared down to 10 contestants, leading to the selection of five winners by the celebrity panel, which is currently listed thus: singing actress and recent Funny Girl Christina Bianco, Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher and recording artist Steven Brault, television actress Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars), Broadway composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash), Broadway Director and Choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Once on this Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Tony Award recipient Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid), Broadway, television and film actor Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Broadway and film actor Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton, Little Voice), renowned caricature artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson, and Broadway and recording artist Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Waitress, Top 20 UK Charts).

The sixth finalist will be selected by public voting.

All six winners will be presented in a concert on a New York City stage alongside their mentors and other Broadway stars in an evening of songs celebrating NYC; date to be determined. The artist with the highest panel score determined by judges and the artist selected by the popular vote will receive round-trip airfare and accommodations to New York City for their concert appearance. At the close of the final performance, one participant will be selected to perform with the Pacific Symphony in Orange County, California later in 2021.

"It has not been an easy time for our arts community while we remain on an indefinite pause," explains the competition's founder, Scott Coulter. "With projections of Broadway and large theaters to remain closed until 2021, it is important to give back to our own community and provide support, resources, and opportunity for meaningful and long-term mentorship opportunities. With our applicant pool so diverse in talents, it is just as important to build a panel of judges who cover all corners of the arts community," explains Coulter. "From a left-handed pitcher with a new record to Broadway, TV, Film and the top international music charts, we have a responsibility to guide these emerging talents with real leaders in the industry that represent the spirit of New York City-diversity, inclusivity, and an unrelenting drive to succeed."

"I am so excited to meet some of America's undiscovered talents," adds Kate Flannery. "It is not every day that you are a part of giving several aspiring entertainers their first big break in show business! What an honor!"



SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Participation in the Give my Regards...A Passport to Broadway talent search is open to all ages for aspiring singers, actors, or dancers. All videos are to be submitted at

www.Spot-OnArtsAcademy/Contest no later than July 17, 2020. For the full contest rules and regulations, visit www.SpotOnArtsAcademy.com.

There is no fee to apply. All applicants must live in the United States of America.

ABOUT SPOT-ON ARTS ACADEMY

Established in the Spring of 2020 by founder Scott Coulter, Spot-On Arts Academy is an online training platform for students and pre-professional performers looking to establish connections and relationships in the performing arts industry. Created with the artist/mentor connection in mind, the Academy is comprised of award-winning artists from the worlds of Broadway, cabaret, film, television, radio, and more to offer training and key insight into navigating a professional career on the stage and off. Offering classes in technique, one-on-one coaching, and disciplinary training, the academy also offers leadership, business, and career management to develop a dynamic network of dreamers turned to doers, cultivating the stars of tomorrow.

ABOUT Scott Coulter

Scott Coulter is one of New York's most honored vocalists, having received five MAC Awards, five Bistro Awards and two Nightlife Awards for Outstanding Vocalist, and an Emmy nomination for his performance in American Song. He starred in A Christmas Carol: The Concert on PBS and has performed on concert stages around the world alongside the likes of Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz, Tony-winner Ben Vereen, and Grammy-winner Sheena Easton. Scott is creator, arranger, and director of several touring shows including Music of the Knights, The Wonderful Music of Oz, Blockbuster Broadway! and, for The ASCAP Foundation, Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert. He has directed many shows in NYC including

Michael Feinstein's Standard Time at Carnegie Hall, with Michael Kerker and

ASCAP. Scott wrote the book for the new musical Got To Be There celebrating songwriter Elliot Willensky. Scott is the founder/owner of Spot-On Entertainment and Spot-On Arts Academy and a resident director of programming at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC. He is the artistic director of the Pocono Mountains Music Festival and a proud graduate of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

