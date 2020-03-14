BWW Feature: Drop The Crutch - The Lamentable Addiction to Music Stands on the Cabaret Stage

I work in a gym. I have the morning shift five days a week and one evening shift, it's what I do when I am not working on the cabaret page for Broadway World, and the job brings me as much joy and sense of purpose as my work at BWW. The gym in which I work is in Times Square, and as a highly populated part of town, we were closed down yesterday until further notice, and my family and I went into self-quarantine, in case of exposure to Covid-19 from being so regularly in a place filled with so many people. Because of this, all of my reviewing engagements were suspended, and the remaining shows playing in the nightclubs and cabaret rooms of Manhattan were taken off of my calendar until the crisis is all over. Last night, as I sat with my family, having dinner, watching a little dvr'd "The Resident," my phone began to blow up. Picking it up I saw messages of anger, upset, and derision. "Those g*d d*mn music stands." "Grrrr." "Every person reading." "It's f*cking awful." Well, I knew what it was about because I had been looking forward to AN EVENING WITH... Dolly Parton for weeks. One of my favorite cabaret series after only two viewings (to see their Shirley Bassey and Frank Sinatra tributes), I was sad to miss the show, but flattening out the curve has to come first; but as much as I enjoy this series, both times I have gone to The Green Room 42 to see Blake Allen's much-loved concerts, I have come back to my desk and written reviews in which I felt it necessary to call out artists who were too lazy and unprofessional to learn the words to their songs. At the Shirley Bassey concert, there were more artists looking at their sheet music than there were looking at the audience, and I even capture photographic evidence of their crimes against the paying customers and shared them in my review. How relieved I was to return weeks later to discover that some of the artists I had dinged before had upped their game and come on stage prepared. It was my hope that the tide had turned.

Apparently, the tide has turned in the opposite direction, given these reports from last night's Dolly Parton night:

"Almost 80% of them literally read the lyrics."

"These heartfelt songs being read from a book. It kills the authenticity of the song."

"THOSE GIRLS were really one of the highlights of the show. They were off book, tight harmonies and performed a medley. It brought the house down."

Almost eighty percent of the actors who sang in An Evening With... Dolly Parton last night read their lyrics off of a lyric sheet on a music stand. To be clear: these are singers who are there to sing one song. ONE song. The 2020 season of the An Evening With... series was announced in December. We all know that Blake Allen's company is doing tributes to Rosemary Clooney on May 15th, Nina Simone on July 31st, Julie Andrews on October 1st, and Judy Garland December 4th. The time for one singer to learn one song by Rosemary Clooney between now and May 15th is considerable, especially when Mr. Allen employs a company of 11 singers (per the AEWS website) who populate every show, with guest artists joining in each time. At An Evening With... Shirley Bassey, all but one of the guest artists knew their lyrics, while all of the company members read their lyrics off of a sheet. At An Evening With... Frank Sinatra, all but one of the guest artists knew their lyrics, but fewer company members read their lyrics off of the music stand. Is it too much to ask that, for the not inconsiderable price of $52.50 (the top ticket price for the show), the audience be given some emotional content, some human connection with the artists tasked with telling a story? At the play The Inheritance the actors memorized SEVEN HOURS of dialogue and presented them to their audience with passion and compassion, giving one of the greatest emotional experiences of our lives (and this writer paid less than $52.50 for his ticket), but in a four-minute musical monologue, these singers seem to be operating under the mistaken assumption that their vocal pyrotechnics are of value enough for our hard-earned cash. Please take it under advisement: the beautiful voices are lovely but they are not now, nor will they ever be, enough. Attendees at The Moth will never see a storyteller read their story off of a script, it is a requirement at The Moth that your story be TOLD and not read. It is true that Joan Rivers used to work from notes, as do many comics, but that is when they are working out the kinks and discovering what's good and what goes. There are stories about Joan Rivers working from notes all over the floor of The Laurie Beechman and then taking the intel she learned at the shows and using them the same night on television. That is a special experience reserved for a legend like Joan Rivers; this writer would like, humbly, to ask for the name of one legend who has appeared in An Evening With series.

There are famous people who read off of monitors. Barbra Streisand does it. She's Barbra Streisand. And even so, people use their social media to complain about the disconnect they feel during her shows. Nevertheless, Ms. Streisand is a legend and a septuagenarian and gets special consideration. Another septuagenarian is Andre De Shields, who recently appeared at Lincoln Center with a 90-minute one-man show during which he referred to a book that held all of his stories... but when singing, he left the book and traveled the length of the stage with no safety net. When 38-year-old Brandon Victor Dixon played the same room, his iPad was attached to his mic stand. Octogenarian Chita Rivera and Nonagenarian Marilyn Maye keep no tablet nearby, nor a music stand with their script, they simply perform their shows, while a much younger Linda Eder also has an iPad attached to her mic stand. When did this become an acceptable part of putting together a nightclub act? Whether reading off of an electronic gadget or a music stand filled with sheet music, there had to be a point in time when somebody granted singers a free pass regarding the task of performing their jobs, learning their lines, and showing up to sing for their supper. That is what they are doing, after all. Actors are artists, they are craftspeople, being paid for their skill. Would you pay a carpenter for delivering to you your new dining table, unvarnished? Should people pay their caterer for food that hasn't been plated? Are we to pay haberdashers for our unhemmed wedding dresses? Then why are we to be expected to sit blithely back and look at the tops of singers' heads while they perform one emotionless, disconnected song? This isn't a symphony hall in which classical singers stand in front of a music stand with their scores, and it isn't a benefit concert in which actors carry scripts, it's a cabaret concert in which some 24 singers (per AEWS advertising for Dolly Parton) sing one song apiece (occasionally two). Somewhere along the line, someone sold the singers a bill of goods that said this was acceptable but here sits a journalist ready to challenge the person who created that falsehood, and there are other journalists on the Broadway World Cabaret team who feel the same way as I do. Given the messages I received last night during the An Evening With... Dolly Parton show, there are cabaret patrons whose feelings echo those of the Broadway World writers who don't care to watch singers read their lyrics. So when is it going to stop? I'm not talking about Eden Espinosa Unplugged, in which a Broadway star improvises a new show each night, taking requests from the audience that may require a tablet; neither am I talking about open mic nights like Salon or Jazz Brunch, where singers are working out their new material - this is an expensive (ish) night of theater. Where is the pride? Where is the dignity? Where is the respect, both for audience and self?

I remember when Lennie Watts was singing with THOSE GIRLS at a benefit at Don't Tell Mama and he forgot the words and, flustered, threw his hands up and said, "Oh, f*ck it!" and the audience howled. There was a human moment. One night at 54 Below Lillias White was so caught up in the sexy soulfulness of The Way He Makes Me Feel that she had to ask the audience if anyone knew the words. That was a human moment. Last week at The Green Room 42 Joan Ryan and Steve Bargonetti got so far off track they started the entire number (The Way He Makes Me Feel!) over again, and the audience LOVED them for it. It was a human moment. There is no humanity in watching someone read their words off of any object, be it paper or electronic, no matter how great the voice.

From the first time I sat in an audience and watched his artistry, I have championed Blake Allen and his work. He is a magnificent musician and arranger, he curates talent with expertise and finesse, but he is the leader of this series of concerts and it is time for this champion of his work to be a bigger champion for the patrons of cabaret/concert theaters and to speak up for them. On this matter, the paying guests require an advocate. Mr. Allen, it is time for you to express to the talent that populates your stages that they will be expected to arrive with full musical storytelling tools intact. They should make every attempt to follow the examples set by the artists employed in the Sondheim Unplugged, Broadway Sings, and Scott Coulter produced group shows, and come to work having actually done their work. Those people sitting on the other side of the stage will no longer accept paying money for shoddy work. It's one song - usually two verses and a chorus, five of each if it's Sondheim or Porter, and there are two months (approximately 60 days) and that is enough time to learn the words to one song. Some people could learn the score to The Ring Cycle in two months, let alone a country-western song by Dolly Parton. Half the audience at last night's show probably knew the words to the songs.

Why didn't the singers on the stage know them?

The photos in this article are from previous installments of the An Evening With... Series and were made by Stephen Mosher.





