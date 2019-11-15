BWW Exclusive: Listen to “The Greatest Wish” with Anthony Nunziata Featuring Jim Brickman Recently Previewed at The Green Room 42
Earlier this week, during his Birthday Bash Concert, internationally acclaimed concert artist Anthony Nunziata treated a theater filled with fans to his new Christmas song "The Greatest Wish" and the response was overwhelming. Asking the crowd if they were in the Christmas mood so early in the season, Nunziata was met with shouts from an audience that would have said yes to any question he asked them. Perhaps expecting a little Mel Torme or Judy Garland Christmas music, the patrons of the club were delighted to hear a brand new song, destined to become a classic, one that Mr. Nunziata has written with acclaimed musician Jim Brickman, and the response from the crowd was a clear sign to Nunziata that the song would be a hit. If they hadn't been in the Christmas spirit beforehand, they certainly were, afterward.
Broadwayworld has a first listen of the song which Mr. Nunziata co-wrote with Grammy Award-nominee and multi-platinum artist and radio host Jim Brickman (21 #1 albums) and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and producer Victoria Shaw (#1 Hits for Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum). Jim Brickman is featured on piano. The single is currently available for download and streaming on Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, and all major streaming services.
"THE GREATEST WISH"
Anthony Nunziata, Featuring. Jim Brickman
Music & Lyrics by Jim Brickman, Anthony Nunziata, Victoria Shaw