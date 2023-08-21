Austin Pendleton, John-Andrew Morrison & More Join BACKSTAGE BABBLE CELEBRATES THE TONY AWARDS

54 BELOW will present a very special edition of Backstage Babble Live celebrating all things Tony Awards. Like the awards themselves, the concert will be a one-night-only event, filled with trivia, clips, and a star-studded lineup of performances. Previous Tony nominees between the years of 1969 and 2022 will be on hand to recreate the songs that earned them that honor. For anyone whose favorite season is “awards,” this event is a must-see.

The participating artists include Tony nominees Willy Falk (Miss Saigon), Penny Fuller (Applause), Anita Gillette (Don’t Drink the Water), John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Jill O’Hara(Promises, Promises), Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), Austin Pendleton (The Little Foxes), Virginia Seidel (Very Good Eddie), Jane Summerhays (Me and My Girl), and Martin Vidnovic (Brigadoon), plus MAC Award winner Elena Bennett and Damon Evans (Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope), and a video message from Tony winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden). The evening will be accompanied by Alex Rybeck.

Backstage Babble Live! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, July 17 at 7 PM. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT CHARLES KIRSCH

Charles Kirsch is the 15-year old host of the Broadway podcast Backstage Babble, which has presented over 150 in-depth interviews with theater legends such as Carol Burnett, Harvey Fierstein, Joel Grey, and Chita Rivera. Kirsch has also hosted game night benefits for the non-profit organization Dancers Over 40, and his YouTube reunions of Follies, Applause, and On the Twentieth Century have garnered thousands of viewers. He has hosted cabarets at 54 Below and Theater Row, and contributed to Cast Album Reviews, Encore Magazine, and 50 Key Stage Musicals (Routledge Press). He is also the youngest voting member of the Drama Desk.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.