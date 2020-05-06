Ariana DeBose and More Visit Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Monday!

The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

"Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" will take place this coming Monday night at 8pm. Musical guests will be jazz/pop singer/sax player Curtis Stigers, Broadway/film triple-threat Ariana DeBose (Anita in Spielberg's upcoming "West Side Story"), singer/tapper extraordinaire Evan Ruggiero, British internet singing sensation Debbie Wileman, baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli ("The Opera Guy") and Max Bartos, a young performer who was to make his Broadway debut in Sing Street, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Constantine Maroulis, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Sierra Boggess, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Travis Cloer, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and many others have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

The episodes can also be seen on BroadwayWorld.com and the Birdland Facebook page.

The upcoming Monday night 8pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5d9TvFrL3k





