Ann Kittredge to Return to Chelsea Table+Stage For WHEN IN LOVE Encore Performance

Award-winning vocalist Ann Kittredge will present an encore performance of her newest show "When in Love" at Chelsea Table+Stage on Tuesday, October 28 at 7pm, with her Musical Director Christopher Denny on piano. The evening will once again be directed by Barry Kleinbort.

For her new show, “When in Love,” 2025 Bistro award-winning singer/recording artist Ann Kittredge goes band-less, this time accompanied only by her first-rate musical director Christopher Denny, in an evening of songs devoted to the vagaries of human nature, especially that pesky emotion called “love.” Her musically diverse program offers new treatments on venerable classics like “Melancholy Baby" and “It Might as Well be Spring” alongside more contemporary compositions like Ahrens and Flaherty’s “The Human Heart” and Alan Menken and Tim Rice’s “When in Love,” written for their musical King David in which Ann appeared on Broadway. In short, Ann Kittredge offers an evening of joyous revelation and heart felt introspection, the kind of a program that can only be done by… two. Come see why critics refer to her as “Rapturous…a unique talent...compelling to watch,” (Bart Greenberg, Cabaret Scenes) and describe her performances as “a dig deep into emotions that pays off with captivatingly convincing renditions.” (Rob Lester, Talkin’ Broadway).

Leading up to this encore performance Ann will be appearing on Monday, October 6 as part of the American Song Association Gala honoring Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, and on Tuesday, October 21, celebrating the music of Cy Coleman at the opening night of the 36th New York Cabaret Convention at “Jazz at Lincoln Center.” Her third album, “You Sleigh Me”, a holiday collection (with liner notes by James Gavin), will be released soon. Details to follow!