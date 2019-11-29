Ann Kittredge Treats You To A Movie Nite At Beach Cafe NYC

The Beach Cafe is proud to host powerhouse cabaret veteran and theatre favorite Ann Kittredge on December for a dinner show.

Kittredge will showcase her formidable vocal talent in a one time only performance on Friday, December 6th at 9:30PM. $99 Prix Fixe Dinner Show.

Dinner at 8:00 pm / Show Time is 9:30 pm**Other Seat Options Also Available:9:00 pm $30 Beach Cocktail Table Seat with a $20 Minimum Food or Drinks8:00 pm VIP Bar Seats, 9:00 pm General Bar Seats. Beach Cafe, 1326 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10021.Order Tickets Herei??.





