Ann Kittredge Returns To Chelsea Table + Stage For Encore Performance Of ROMANTIC NOTIONS

After making her Chelsea Table+Stage (150 West 26th Street – NYC) debut last month, vocalist Ann Kittredge will return to offer a second encore performance of “Romantic Notions,” a diverse collection of songs on the numerous “notions” of love culled from her critically acclaimed second album Romantic Notions, which was released this Spring.

Ms. Kittredge will take the stage on Thursday, November 14 @ 7pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny (piano), Sean Harkness (guitar), MaryAnn McSweeny (bass), Rex Benincasa (drums/percussion) and special guest Amy Griffiths (sax/flute).

The evening will once again be directed by Barry Kleinbort. Tickets are $20-40 (plus fees) and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets are available here or by calling (212) 439-0499. Romantic Notions the album was produced by award-winning songwriter and record producer Paul Rolnick, and is available on all digital platforms. For more information, visit www.jazzheads.com.

Inspired by her recent and highly anticipated second album release, “Romantic Notions,” Ann Kittredge brings to the stage a diverse collection of popular hits re-interpreted in a way that only Ann can do it. She integrates a broad range of rhythms and sentiments into every song and takes her audience on an emotional roller coaster ride showcasing her wide vocal range and talent for evoking strong emotion. A multi-award-winning vocalist, Kittredge transforms multiple classics by such luminaries as Carole King, Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan, infusing them with new depth and artistry, while also introducing new material by Darnell White and the multi-award-winning team of Ahrens & Flaherty. Cabaret Scene's Bart Greenberg raves, "Kittredge can express emotions in all genres of pop music. It's a celebration of…relationships, here given a life-affirming delivery by Kittredge...Highly moving!”

“'You want to put my music on the radio?' I thought, 'Wait, am I being punked?' But fast forward, and now my tunes are blasting all over the place, like Peoria and Slovakia?! because those are clearly two places I imagined taking the world by storm. Next stop: world tour. Just gotta Google where Slovakia is first!” – Ann Kittredge

BIOS

Multi-award winning vocal sensation, Ann Kittredge, has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, concert halls, and at major venues across the United States, working with top producers and directors throughout her career. With a wide-ranging musical repertoire spanning the music of the American Songbook as well as classic pop, jazz and contemporary musical theatre, she is the very essence of the New York entertainer: captivating, alluring, humorous and dynamic. Ann recently expanded her career into the recording industry. Her debut album, “reIMAGINE,” was awarded the LaMott-Friedman award and was met with rave reviews. She quickly followed that up with her most recent album in May 2024, “Romantic Notions,” with a sold-out release show at the iconic Birdland Jazz in the heart of New York City. Marilyn Lester of Nitelife Exchange described Ann's evening of Romantic Notions as “Thrilling!” and “Spectacular!” Her music is being picked up by radio networks worldwide. Currently, she sits on the Advisory Board of several organizations, including The American Songbook Association, which provides cabaret workshops to underprivileged NYC public school students, and The Capital Cabaret Organization, promoting the art form of cabaret in our nation's capital. She is also an active member of Soka Gakkai International, a Buddhist NGO of the United Nations. For more about Ann, visit annkittredge.com.

Christopher Denny is a multi-Bistro and MAC Award winner who has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Julie Wilson, Karen Mason, Brent Barrett, Lorna Dallas, Rod Gilfry, Tammy Grimes, Gregg Edelman, David Campbell, David Burnham, Ron Raines, Faith Prince, Jason Graae, Andrea Marcovicci, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Kaye Ballard, Jeff Harnar and Steven Brinberg. His forty-year career has taken him to virtually all of the major venues in New York and throughout the U.S., notably including Carnegie Hall, where he performed his own arrangements with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, as well as to Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, Paris and London's West End. Film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning musical film, Moulin Rouge. He has recorded about thirty-five CD's.

Barry Kleinbort has earned the prestigious Edward Kleban Foundation Award for Lyric Writing, two Gilman-Gonzalez Musical Theatre Awards, the Second Stage Theater Writers Award for Musicals, the Jamie deRoy/ ASCAP award, two Back Stage Bistro awards and twelve Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) awards for his directorial and songwriting efforts. He recently did the book for Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood . He has written music, book and lyrics for many musicals both regionally and off-Broadway including WAS (with Joseph Thalken) and 13 Things About Ed Carpolotti starring Penny Fuller at 59 E 59. Also off-Broadway and on tour, he co-conceived and directed Len Cariou in his one-man show, Broadway and the Bard. He provided scripts for eight PBS TV specials and was an artistic consultant for “Cathouse: The Musical” for HBO. He has directed and/or written special material for Brent Barrett, Petula Clark, Marvin Hamlisch, Kaye Ballard, Rita Gardner, Regis Philbin, John Barrowman, Lorna Dallas, Liz Robertson, John Epperson, Tony Roberts, Anita Gillette, Karen Mason, Sylvia McNair, Harolyn Blackwell, Heather MacRae, and many, many others.

Paul Rolnick is a record producer, engineer, session singer and Award-winning songwriter. Including Let The Music Play (2022 MAC Award), It's About Time (2013 MAC Award), Cold Enough To Cross (2006 Backstage BISTRO Award), and Shoot For The Moon (EMMY Award Nomination). He was honored with the 2020 ASCAP Foundation Jamie DeRoy & Friends Award. Paul co-created, co-produced and co-wrote AUTO-TUNE The Munsters for COZI-TV. And theme music for The Big Apple Circus. Artists he has worked with include Judy Collins, Michael McDonald, Jimmy Buffet, Willie Nelson, Shawn Colvin, Rosanne Cash, Jim Dawson, Steven Stills, Ani DiFranco, Frank Sinatra, Julie Gold, Robert Gordon, Joan Baez, Stephen Schwartz, Kathie Lee Gifford, Barry Manilow, Billy Stritch, Karen Mason (8 Albums), Paul Evans, Rebecca Luker, Billy Goldenberg, Julie Wilson, Shelly Markham, Jamie DeRoy & Friends (6 Albums), David Friedman, and Herman Munster. TV music includes Embracing Judaism; Grateful Am I, To You; To God's Ear (ABC); Kid's Court(Nickelodeon); Afterdrive (Comedy Central); American Families (Nostalgia Network); numerous songs on "Young & Restless," "As The World Turns," "Guiding Light," "Another World," and Hallmark Movies.

Jazzheads Music Group/ King Kozmo Music is headed by award winning composer, pianist, author, and educator Randy Klein. Randy takes a very active part in working with all aspects of the recordings that are released on Jazzheads. He demands a high level of musical excellence from himself as well as from the product on the label. Jazzheads Music Group is a creative independent music company that is constantly growing and evolving. Jazzheads Music Group provides excellent services including production, manufacturing, distribution, and promotion with experienced and qualified decision making that is personable and artist-friendly.

