Alaman Diadhiou, Cristina Raè, and Sheherazade to Star in BIG QUARTERLY Concert at Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present a concert of the new hip-hop gospel musical Big Quarterly on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM. The concert will support New York Theatre Barn's 20 years of incubating and advancing original musicals, while honoring Berklee NYC's Julianne Wick Davis (Trevor, Southern Comfort) for her contributions to the next generation of musical theatre artists.

Developed in Berklee NYC's Writing and Production for Musical Theater program, Big Quarterly has book, music, and lyrics by S. Todd Townsend, Kim Kilby, and Luke McLemore. The original musical blends hip-hop, gospel, and dance to excavate the untold story of Peter Spencer. Once enslaved, Spencer Rose to found the nation's first incorporated Black church in 1813. One year later, he launched the Big Quarterly, a religious freedom festival in Wilmington, Delaware, and a haven to secure passage on the Underground Railroad. Against all odds, Spencer left an indelible mark on American history, and Big Quarterly brings his revolution to life.

Directed by Jōvan Dansberry (MJ, King Kong, Bob Fosse's Dancin'), with music direction by Rashad McPherson (Purple Rain, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth), and Hip-hop Production by Thavius Beck, the cast features Alaman Diadhiou (MJ, Jelly's Last Jam), Tymothee Harrell, Jeremy Kelsey (Ain't Too Proud, Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical), Jazmin McCray, Justin G. Nelson, Cristina Raè (The Wiz), Sheherazade (The Wiz), and Alexis Tidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Big Quarterly plays at The Green Room 42 on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available starting at $27.75, with no food or beverage minimum, and are also available for livestreaming.

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