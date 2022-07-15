Aaron David Gleason Will Bring COME HELL AND HIGH WATER to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Award® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre will soon welcome back Aaron David Gleason for his brand-new show "Come Hell and High Water" on July 26th.

Aaron David Gleason has been a rocker, a punk, and an edgy outlier in the New York music and theater scene for over 10 years. Gleason has been a regular presence at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, participating in the memorable David Bowie tribute concerts and other "54 Sings" events. The son of Tony-Award winning actress Joanna Gleason, Aaron is ready to build on to the family legacy by stepping out of his carefully crafted persona and finally being HIMSELF.

This show is a deeply personal exploration of Gleason's life experiences, heavily influenced by the many challenges of the past year. In this evening of originals and popular songs that got him through, Aaron will share how he is meeting adversity with strength and compassion. Told through Aaron's heartfelt songs in a wild first-person narrative, "Come Hell and High Water" is the first "official" collaboration by the mother and son duo.

"My goal with this show is to exorcise all of the negative experiences I've dealt with these many months and highlight how the power of family, relationships and music can truly heal," shares Aaron Gleason. "My mother, who has so much expertise and knowledge to impart has encouraged me to show my vulnerable side which I hope resonates (and also entertains) audiences."

Joanna Gleason, who recently performed her show "Out of the Eclipse" at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW is excited to return to the supper club, this time as a director.

"I was thrilled when Aaron asked me to collaborate," said Joanna Gleason. "I'm such a fan and this show is so deeply honest and funny. And the music is great. It's a true pleasure for me. "

With music direction by Darnell White, the evening features an incredible band that includes Neal Rosenthal, Joshua Roberts, Irene Blackman, Bella Mordous and Joseph Wallace.

Aaron David Gleason in "Come Hell and High Water" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 26th. There is a $30-40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT AARON DAVID GLEASON

For over 17 years, Aaron David Gleason has zig-zagged from trashy dance-rock to well-trodden conventions and monstrous, limitless grooves. His songwriting has been a thick thread connecting each moment to the next, and his voice a beacon of hope for rock music's ongoing importance. Through issuing such an extensive snapshot of his musical journey, he seeks for greater understanding not only of himself and his place in the world but the agency the listener can only ever uncover in the healing power of music. Midnight Radio - All Hours, Midnight Radio - Other Hours, Gilly Leads and This is Aaron David Gleason are staunchly vulnerable, genre-defying and quakes with boundless heroism.

Gleason is currently working on a follow-up to the 2017 hit album, Wry Observer (added to 54 radio stations), and is branching out into acting and storytelling.

More information about Gleason can be found on his official website: https://www.aarondavidgleason.com/

