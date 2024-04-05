54 SINGS CARPENTERS Announced At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Carpenters on May 21st, 2024, at 9:30pm. Featuring a multitude of the famous sibling-duo's 60's-70's chart toppers, including "(They Long To Be) Close To You," "Superstar," "Rainy Days and Mondays," and more.

Inspired by her lifelong love for the Carpenters, Marson (producer and featured soloist) has curated a line-up of some of NYC's best singers and musicians for the evening, each with their own individual histories with Carpenters music.

Featuring Moshe Elmakias (pianist), Daniel Glass (drums), Steve Kenyon (flute), John Lind (bass), Keve Wilson (oboe), and soloists Matt Baker, Mar'Shon Dalton, Natalie Douglas, Victoria Elena, Luke Hawkins, Hope Johanson, Gavin Kenny, Jacob Khalil, and Jeffrey Sewell. Julia Marson will also be taking the stage as host and performer.

TICKETS

54 Sings Carpenters plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 21st, 2024 at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JULIA MARSON

Julia Marson is a third-generation professional singer originally from Turlock, California. She received her BFA in Musical Theater from Marymount Manhattan College, and has performed onstage in a variety of theaters and jazz clubs across NYC (Birdland Jazz Club, Don't Tell Mama, The Triad, Chelsea Table + Stages, etc.) Julia was last seen touring across the east coast as a vocalist for the Vienna Light Orchestra. She also recently performed the role of Lynette Fromme in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins at Gallery Players. Julia dreams of originating the role of Karen in what MUST be the inevitable future bio-musical about the Carpenters! She dedicates 54 Sings Carpenters to her musical inspirations, Richard and Karen.