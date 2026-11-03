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Zoe Kazan Discusses Meeting Olivia Rodrigo and Raising Kids During EAST OF EDEN

The actor also shared her favorite books, music and movies during a conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show.

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Zoe Kazan recalled a chance encounter with Olivia Rodrigo that turned into a memorable experience for both Kazan and her daughter during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. In the first clip, Kazan describes meeting Rodrigo for the first time as "really special," and the story centers on how the meeting unfolded and what it meant to her child.

That segment also touches on what the show's description calls Kazan's "Ka-Stans," a rundown of her favorite books, music, movies and more. Barrymore guides the conversation through those picks, which sit alongside the Rodrigo story as part of the same exchange.

The second clip turns to Kazan's work on EAST OF EDEN. She reflects on her time on the project with Barrymore, and the conversation links that work to the years in which her children have grown up. The description frames the discussion around both the production and the passage of time at home, though it does not specify the format or setting of EAST OF EDEN.

Taken together, the two appearances split between a lighter, personal anecdote and a look back at a project that spanned a stretch of Kazan's family life. The sources provided do not include details on her upcoming projects or career credits beyond EAST OF EDEN, so the clips stay focused on the stories she shared with Barrymore.

Barrymore has recently hosted a run of guests discussing parenting on the program, including Kristen Bell, who spoke about letting her children make their own mistakes.

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