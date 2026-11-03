Zach Cregger's RESIDENT EVIL Arrives on Digital November 3 and Physical Media December 29

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Zach Cregger's RESIDENT EVIL will be available on digital November 3 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD December 29, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced. The film will also be available in a 4K UHD + Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook. Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser star in the R-rated thriller, which runs approximately 94 minutes.

The film, which comes from Cregger, director of Weapons, screened at Fantastic Fest ahead of its September 18, 2026 theatrical release.

Synopsis

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

Special Features

Go behind the scenes of Resident Evil and discover how Zach Cregger and the creative team brought the nightmare to life. Explore the film's terrifying creatures, easter eggs, and the making of this unforgettable film.

4K UHD, Blu-ray and Digital extras:

Game Changer: Directing Resident Evil - Meet the writer-director changing modern horror. From creating an homage to the game, to writing the story for gamer and non-gamer audiences, to reshooting a scene to get a critical easter egg in. We'll hear from cast and crew about Zach Cregger's vision and his collaboration process with the creative team.

Flesh and Bone: Designing the Monsters - We'll check out the creation of the monsters and creepy sights of Resident Evil from the Legacy Creatures team to their concept art and beyond. We'll explore the creation of everything from the infected to zombies, pukers, the man in the sewer, and the monster grafts.

Anatomy of a Scene: From Storyboard to Splatter - Let's get our hands dirty as we dive into the making Jump Street and the elevator scene and track how the creative team brought the scene to life.

Audio Commentary with Zach Cregger - Zach Cregger gives an in-depth discussion on the making of Resident Evil.

Cast and Crew

Directed by: Zach Cregger

Produced by: Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yooon, Victor Hadida, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan

Written by: Zach Cregger & Shay Hatten

Executive Producers: Oliver Berben, Richard Wright, Robert Bernacchi

Cast: Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser

Specs

Run Time: Approx. 94 minutes

Rating R: For strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout.

UHD: Feature: 2160p Ultra High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Approx. 94 Mins. • Color. Some of the information in the above listing may not apply to Special Features or the Blu-ray Disc.

Blu-ray: Feature: 1080p High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Mastered in High Definition • Approx.94 Mins. • Color. Some of the information in the above listing may not apply to Special Features.

DVD: Feature: 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Track Stereo • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French. Spanish • Approx.94 Mins. • Color. Some of the information in the above listing may not apply to Special Features.

For More Information

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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/sonypictures

About Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html







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