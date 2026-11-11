My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke Reunite for SCRUBS on Talk Show
The conversation also turned to Donald Faison's wedding and a story involving police.
Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke appeared together on The Jennifer Hudson Show for a reunion tied to SCRUBS, according to the title of the segment. The pair were joined in the conversation by talk about Donald Faison's wedding, including a moment in which the cops reportedly showed up.
The segment centers on the two actors revisiting their shared history on SCRUBS, the television series referenced in the clip's title. The available program details do not list additional credits or career background for either guest, so the focus here stays on what the appearance itself covers.
The wedding anecdote is the other major topic flagged for the episode. The title points to police arriving at Faison's wedding, framing the story as one of the more surprising moments of the conversation. Specific details of what was said about the incident are not included in the materials provided for this segment.
The Jennifer Hudson Show lists local broadcast information and ticket access on its website for viewers who want to find when the program airs in their area.
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