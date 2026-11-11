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Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke Reunite for SCRUBS Stories on The Jennifer Hudson Show

The episode also features audience Q&A on Lauryn Hill, Britney Spears, and the co-stars' favorite on-screen kiss.

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Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke Reunite for SCRUBS Stories on The Jennifer Hudson Show

'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke appear on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Wednesday, November 11. Zach and Sarah reveal whether all their Spirit Tunnel prep paid off! Zach also shares the story of hosting his co-star Donald Faison's wedding at his home, complete with a full gospel choir and a visit from the cops. Plus, the longtime co-stars reflect on reuniting 25 years after the hit series first premiered.

Then, Jennifer plays audience Q&A with Zach and Sarah, revealing who went to high school with Lauryn Hill, who acted alongside Britney Spears and their best on-screen kiss!

Braff and Chalke originated the roles of Dr. J.D. Dorian and Dr. Elliot Reid on the original SCRUBS series. Braff recently discussed the show's second season on Good Morning America, and Chalke previewed what's ahead in the revival's second season.

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Social Handles

Instagram: @jenniferhudsonshow

Twitter: @JHudShow

TikTok: @jenniferhudsonshow

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke Reunite for SCRUBS Stories on The Jennifer Hudson Show Image


Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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