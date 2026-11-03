ZOOTOPIA 3 and FROZEN 3 Updates Shared on GMA Pop News

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New details on ZOOTOPIA 3 and FROZEN 3 led a Pop News segment on Good Morning America, with Sam Champion delivering the entertainment rundown. The two movie updates opened the segment, which then moved on to a television premiere event and a surprise appearance in a period drama.

The segment's second item turned to the cast of ALL'S FAIR, who gathered in New York City to celebrate the release of the series' second season. The coverage described the cast arriving on a marbled carpet for the occasion.

The final item in the roundup centered on THE GILDED AGE, where David Letterman and Matt Damon made a surprise cameo appearance. The segment described the pairing as an unlikely duo. Good Morning America has also featured the show's principal cast in a separate appearance, in which Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson and Denée Benton previewed the upcoming season. That conversation is covered in THE GILDED AGE Cast Talks Season 4 on GMA.

Champion presented the stories as the buzziest of the day, moving through the ZOOTOPIA and FROZEN film updates, the ALL'S FAIR event and the THE GILDED AGE cameo in turn.

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