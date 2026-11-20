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Today, November 20, 2026, Sony Classical releases the world premiere video and audio recording of Ritual, a concert performance commissioned by cellist Yo-Yo Ma and conceived and directed by Icelandic artist Arnbjörg María Danielsen, with music by Viktor Orri Árnason and texts by Andri Snær Magnason and ancient Icelandic poets.

This release captures the staged world premiere of Ritual at the 2024 Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik. The live recording features Ma, musicians of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and others in a piece scored for eight cellos, seven vocalists, harp, violin, flute, clarinet, bass clarinet, contrabass, percussion, hvannarflauta, langspil, electronics, and a 250-person choir.

Ritual explores the relationship between music, collective experience, and the natural world. At its heart is the idea of ritual as a shared human practice, a way of creating connection, meaning, and belonging. Rooted in Iceland's cultural and environmental heritage, the work reflects on the disappearance of glaciers and the loss of landscapes that have shaped collective memory, mythology, and our relationship with nature.

Bringing musicians and voices together through music, poetry, and shared presence, Ritual creates a space in which grief can become a source of collective strength. At a time of accelerating environmental change, it considers how music and ritual might help us reconnect with the natural world and with one another.

The release makes Ritual accessible beyond its original live presentation through both the film and the performance recording.

Ritual comes as the latest installment of Yo-Yo Ma's Our Common Nature, an exploration of the many ways in which culture connects us to the natural world and to one another. Our Common Nature has included programs in Mammoth Cave National Park, Acadia National Park, the Grand Canyon, Hawai'i, and West Virginia's New River National Park and Preserve; each has included collaborations with local and indigenous groups that explore humanity's place within nature and the role of culture in environmental stewardship.

The final movement from Ritual, Earth Hymn, was filmed and recorded under the Snæfellsjökull and released as part of the Our Common Nature EP issued in conjunction with Ma's WNYC podcast series. Today's release anticipates further live performances of the piece, including on June 10, 2027 as part of the Bergen International Festival, where Ma will join seven cellists from the Festival Academy of Bergen, musicians from the BIT20 Ensemble, conducted by Bjarni Frímann, and the Bergen Private Gymnas choir, directed by Håkon Matti Skrede.

Ritual was commissioned by Yo-Yo Ma in co-production with marvaða, in partnership with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, as part of his Our Common Nature initiative. The composition by Viktor Orri Árnason was made possible by Tambourine through the Our Common Nature commissions program.

Ritual Tracklist

'Forleikur | Prologue'

'Ár var alda | Dawn of Time'

'Fagurt er í fjörðum | Fair are the Fjords'

'Sól tér sortna | The Sun Darkens'

'Ragnarök | Twilight'

'Endurfæðing | Regeneration'

'Jarðarsálmur | Earth Hymn'

Release: November 20, 2026

Label: Sony Classical

About Arnbjörg María Danielsen

Arnbjörg María Danielsen is an Icelandic multidisciplinary artist, director and curator working across music, performance, and the visual arts. Combining compositional, dramaturgical, and curatorial approaches, she creates immersive environments that move beyond conventional artistic disciplines. With music at the heart of her practice, she collaborates with contemporary composers, musicians, and orchestras, transforming performance spaces into experiential landscapes. Her productions include Symphonic Dreamplay: Where Does Music Come From? with the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, Icelandic Sagas with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Ritual (2024), and LOVE LOVE (2026). She is the founder and artistic director of marvaða, a Reykjavík-based art studio and production house.

About Viktor Orri Árnason

Viktor Orri Árnason is an Icelandic composer and conductor whose work bridges classical traditions and contemporary musical expression, with a particular sensitivity to orchestral texture, timbre, and emotional depth. His compositions span orchestral, chamber and vocal music. His debut album Eilífur was released by Pentatone in 2021, followed by POEMS (2023), a collaboration with soprano Álfheiður Erla Guðmundsdóttir released by Deutsche Grammophon. He has worked with artists including Jóhann Jóhannsson, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Ólafur Arnalds. As Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of Reykjavík Orkestra, he continues to explore new possibilities for orchestral performance and recording.

About Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma's career is testament to his faith in culture's ability to generate trust and understanding — from his iconic performances and recordings to original undertakings such as the Bach Project and Our Common Nature, a journey celebrating the ways that culture can reconnect us to the natural world. Yo-Yo was born to Chinese parents in Paris, where he began to study the cello with his father when he was four. Three years later, he moved with his family to the United States, where he continued his cello studies before pursuing a liberal arts education.

About marvaða

Founded in Reykjavík in 2023 by artist and director Arnbjörg María Danielsen, marvaða is an art studio and production house working across music, performance, and the visual arts. Its projects bring together artists and artistic disciplines, developing new forms of collaboration and presentation. With a particular interest in the relationship between music, space, and performance, marvaða creates and produces interdisciplinary works that move between concert, theatre and visual art contexts. Its productions include RITUAL (2024), commissioned by Yo-Yo Ma, and LOVE LOVE (2026), premiered at the Reykjavík Arts Festival.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records, and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com.

Photo Credit: Anna Maggy; Arnbjörg Danielsen









Photo Credit: Anna Maggy; Arnbjörg Danielsen

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