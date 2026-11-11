YOU'VE GOT MAIL Reboot in Development at Warner Bros. Without Hanks, Ryan

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A reboot of YOU'VE GOT MAIL is officially in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures, according to a TODAY report. The studio's new film will not bring back Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, who starred in the original, and will instead follow a new story separate from the 1998 plot.

The TODAY segment centered on the confirmation that the project is moving forward at the studio. The report made clear that the reboot is not a sequel built around the original characters, and that the two leads of the first film will not be reprising their roles.

Details beyond those points were not included in the report. No cast, creative team, plot specifics, or release timeline for the new YOU'VE GOT MAIL film were shared in the segment.

The news adds to a run of Warner Bros. projects in the headlines. The studio recently confirmed a live-action THE JETSONS movie with Jim Carrey attached to star, a project that, like the YOU'VE GOT MAIL reboot, remains in development.

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