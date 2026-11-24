"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Available to Stream at Home Following Theatrical Release
The film will also release on Blu-ray and 4K UHD, with Fielder and Oppenheim directing the documentary featuring Elizabeth Holmes.
A24 has announced that YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING, the documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim featuring Elizabeth Holmes, is now available to watch at home. The film is also coming soon on Blu-ray and 4K UHD.
Viewers can watch the film now at app.a24films.com.
Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.
Featuring
Elizabeth Holmes
Directed By
Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim
The film was recently referenced on The Tonight Show, where Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon recreated a scene from the documentary.
YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING AT HOME
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