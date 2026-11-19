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Following an acclaimed festival and theatrical run with more than a million dollars in global box office, THE CYCLE OF LOVE, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel and executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is now streaming exclusively in the U.S. on Wonder Project's subscription service on Prime Video.

The film currently holds a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Next Best Picture declared it 'a moving and deeply romantic film about destiny, connection, and the journey that binds them.' while RogerEbert.com called it 'delicate and heartwarming,' and Time Out awarded the film four stars, hailing it as 'Beautifully imaginative… a story for optimists' and noting that 'it's hard not to fall in love.'

The film follows PK, a 23-year-old Delhi street artist from a poor, 'untouchable' family, who sets off in 1977 on a 6,000-mile cross-continent journey with just a handful of paintbrushes and a second-hand bicycle. His mission: to find Lotta, the woman whom the stars had foretold would capture his heart. THE CYCLE OF LOVE is an inspiring and heartwarming epic true life adventure about love against all odds, human connection across borders, and risking everything for what your heart tells you.

Following its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, THE CYCLE OF LOVE has earned acclaim from critics and audiences throughout its international festival and theatrical run. The film received the Artemis Rising Foundation Award for Social Impact at the Hamptons International Film Festival and won Audience Awards for Best Documentary at the Middleburg Film Festival, Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest, Indie Meme Film Festival, Folkestone Documentary Festival and Chichester International Film Festival. It was also runner-up for the Audience Award for Best International Documentary at the Sydney Film Festival and Best Documentary Feature at the Woods Hole Film Festival. The film was nominated for a Critic's Choice Award for Best Director and Best Cinematography and a Cinema Eye Honors nominee for the Audience Choice Prize.

Earlier this fall, the film returned to cinemas for a one-day engagement, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld: THE CYCLE OF LOVE Returns to Theaters for Special Date Night Screening.

A Grain Media production and a Kalabati Pictures production, in association with BD4, Tudip Entertainment and AMPL, Artemis Rising Foundation, Purple Pebble Pictures, Waldesfriede Films and Grace Labs. The film is directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Harri Grace and Chloe Leland, alongside producers Emelie Mahanandia von Schedvin and Karl Mahanandia von Schedvin. Executive producers include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Carey, Adriana Banta, Abhijeet Chhabra, Dan Silver, Ryan Harrington, Geralyn Dreyfous, Jorge Villon, Emily Goldner, Chris Silvestri, Lekha Singh, Regina K Scully, Michael Humphries, Cristina Ljungberg and Victoria Steventon.

THE CYCLE OF LOVE joins Wonder Project's growing slate of original and exclusively available programming, alongside a curated library of films and series across genres. Wonder Project's subscription on Prime Video is available in the U.S. for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year after a 7-day free trial. Watch THE CYCLE OF LOVE now at amazon.com/subscription/wonderproject.

About Wonder Project

Wonder Project is an entertainment company dedicated to telling courageous stories that inspire hope and restore faith in things worth believing in. Operating as an independent studio, distribution platform, and trusted brand, Wonder Project produces and curates premium content for the faith and values audience. Its subscription on Prime Video offers original programming alongside an extensive, curated library of licensed titles.

Learn more at watchwonderproject.com.







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