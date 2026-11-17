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Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York and the Garden of Dreams Foundation announced today the opening of 'Wish World, powered by Garden of Dreams.' Located at Make-A-Wish's Midtown headquarters, 'Wish World' is a physical space that offers an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience for children to explore as part of their wish discovery process.

The virtual journey was crafted by digital content studio, TRICK 3D, and the physical make-over was fabricated by global architecture firm, Gensler. 'Wish World' was made possible through an $800,000 grant from the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit organization that works year-round with the MSG Family of Companies – MSG Entertainment, MSG Knicks, MSG Rangers, and Sphere Entertainment – to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need.

The 20-minute-long journey is a virtual ride-along within a magical hot air balloon through spectacular worlds; including a 'Field of Wishes' featuring the New York Knicks, Rangers, and the Radio City Rockettes. Throughout the experience, the young person can point to and capture things that they like or that spark their excitement, interest, or imagination. The experiential VR voyage, led by their Wish World guide, Star, will assist the child in their wish discovery process, allowing them to be more creative and open as they determine their wish.

'At Make-A-Wish Metro and Western New York, we see firsthand the profound impact that hope and a wish can have on children facing critical illnesses,' said John Healey, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York. ''Wish World' was created to make the wish journey even more engaging, child-centered, and imaginative. By creating a space for children to dream freely, explore what excites them, and envision new possibilities, we're helping uncover the wish that is most meaningful to them. More than an immersive experience, Wish World is an investment in hope, helping children and families look beyond their current circumstances and embrace the joy, excitement, and possibility that a wish can bring.'

Make-A-Wish Metro and Western New York is a long-standing partner of Garden of Dreams, joining forces over the course of the last 20 years to positively impact the lives of local children facing obstacles. This grant is part of the Garden of Dreams' Community Projects program, a core pillar of the Foundation's mission, which provides grants that fund important projects for young people in need in the tri-state area, such as the refurbishment of gymnasiums and pediatric areas at local hospitals, and the construction of new dance and music studios.

'The Garden of Dreams Foundation is committed to creating meaningful programs and experiences that have a lasting impact on young people in need,' said Rich Constable, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Government Affairs & Social Impact for MSG Entertainment. 'We know that 'Wish World' will positively impact the young people who Make-A-Wish serves in our broader community.'

'In concepting and building Wish World, it was key that the journey be whimsical and transportive as these kids deserve to travel to a completely wonder-filled place,' remarks Creator and Director Chad Eikhoff. 'Wish World, by design, is as big and limitless as kids' imaginations and will open up their hearts to discover their true wish.'

To learn more and to support Make-A-Wish Metro and Western New York, and The Garden of Dreams Foundation, visit https://wish.org/newyork and https://www.gardenofdreamsfoundation.org/.

About Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York has granted more than 22,000 wishes in the local communities it serves, contributing to the more than 400,000 wishes granted throughout the U.S. and its territories. With 57 chapters nationwide, Make-A-Wish is the most trusted nonprofit operating locally across 50 states. For more information about Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York, visit wish.org/newyork.

About The Garden of Dreams Foundation

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life-changing opportunities to young people in need. In partnership with MSG Entertainment, MSG Knicks, MSG Rangers, and Sphere Entertainment – including the New York Knicks, Rangers, Radio City Rockettes, Westchester Knicks, famed showplaces, and regional sports and entertainment television networks – Garden of Dreams brings young people together to raise their spirits, build resilience, and provide networking, mentoring and educational opportunities through MSG's power of community building. All of the Foundation's activities are driven by three guiding principles – Community Projects, Education, Inspiration & Joy – and target young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted nearly half a million young people and their families. More information can be found at www.gardenofdreamsfoundation.org.

About TRICK 3D

TRICK 3D is an immersive media and innovation studio that crafts beautiful immersive works. TRICK 3D's roots are in commercial and original content production, notably as The Production Studio that brought the holiday special-turned-classic 'The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf's Story' to families everywhere. The studio's client roster includes Universal Parks & Resorts, Warner Bros., Delta Air Lines, The Make-A-Wish Foundation, and many more. Visit www.trick3d.com to learn more.

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