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Wilmer Valderrama says the 24th season of NCIS will find his character, Nick Torres, pulled back toward his earlier days, and that the shift will bring "a lot of turmoil, a lot of fun, but a lot of spice." Valderrama discussed the season, the return of Michael Weatherly and his life as the father of two young children during a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark.

In the first clip, Valderrama explained that each season of NCIS settles on a theme, and this year's involves Torres revisiting parts of who he used to be. "There's something in him that's waking up that doesn't want to be complacent," he said, adding that the character is growing frustrated with arriving after the body is cold and will begin drawing outside the lines and breaking rules. He described that as a contradiction for a man who has learned to be part of a team and a family.

Asked about working with Michael Weatherly again, Valderrama called him "great" and "fun," and said he believes viewers will be glad to see the show welcome back people who helped build it. He referred to Weatherly's character as "the good old Denzo" and said his own character "may or may not like it." Valderrama also confirmed he is still doing his own stunts "until further notice," saying he works with stunt coordinator Brandon Mahia, skips the car hits and window falls, and enjoys choreographing the fight scenes himself.

The second clip turns to home life. Valderrama said his children are five and a half and one and a half, and that his daughter has started closing her bedroom door and asking that her baby brother stay out. He recalled that she wore a different costume each day of the week leading up to Halloween, and that a super kitty costume that did not fit led to a repeat outfit and a meltdown. His son turned one this year with a Top Gun-themed party, with the boy dressed as Maverick, and Valderrama said he tried unsuccessfully to grow a mustache to play Goose.

The birthday party and the NCIS season also came up in his earlier visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he discussed fatherhood, the Top Gun celebration and what to expect from NCIS. That appearance also covered his roots, bringing his family back to Colombia and the inspiration behind his children's names.

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