Willie Geist Gathers NBC Series Stars for 100-Year Milestone

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Willie Geist brought together stars of some of the best-known programs in NBC history for a Sunday Sitdown marking the network's 100th anniversary. The conversation on Sunday TODAY includes performers from SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, CHEERS, SEINFELD, FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, ER and LAW & ORDER, among other series that have aired on the network over its 100-year history.

The segment is part of Geist's recurring Sunday Sitdown interviews on Sunday TODAY, which have recently included a walk through Brooklyn with comedian Ken Jeong. In that conversation, Jeong discussed leaving medicine for comedy and how his fame from The Hangover helped his wife during her treatment for breast cancer.

Geist has also used the Sunday TODAY platform for retrospective pieces, including a look back at his interviews with Dolly Parton, which included a tour of Dollywood and her memories of growing up in East Tennessee. The anniversary installment applies a similar retrospective approach to NBC's own programming history.

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