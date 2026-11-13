Will Ferrell Lip Syncs Beyoncé's DRUNK IN LOVE Against Jimmy Fallon

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Will Ferrell took on Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love" in a Lip Sync Battle against host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The segment originally aired on February 1, 2015, and pits Ferrell against Fallon in the show's lip sync competition format.

In the battle, Ferrell's assigned track is "Drunk in Love," the Beyoncé song, which he lip syncs as his entry against Fallon's own performance. The bit is a head-to-head contest between the two, with Ferrell performing opposite the show's host.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock. The program's regular features include comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, games and Thank You Notes, the last of which was covered recently in Fallon Thanks Belt Loops, Toblerone and Automatic Toilets.

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