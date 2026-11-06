Whitney Peak Recalls Near-Lost First Acting Role and Scam by Early Talent Agency

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On this week's episode of 'In Your Dreams,' host Owen Thiele is joined by actress Whitney Peak, who opens up about her early acting career, including getting scammed by a talent agency at just 12 years old. She recalls how she landed her first speaking role on Minority Report, only to be sent home after a casting mix-up before ultimately being brought back for the part. Peak also shares the story of landing her breakout role in Gossip Girl, revealing that she initially struggled with her audition and couldn't believe she'd actually booked the show.

'In Your Dreams' is available for streaming on all podcast platforms. Listeners can get new episodes of 'In Your Dreams' ad-free by signing up for SiriusXM Podcasts+ right from their favorite podcast app.

If used please credit: In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele

Whitney Peak Reveals She Was Scammed by a Fake Talent Agency at Age 12

Whitney Peak: They asked me to do a walk before they signed me. They're like, 'Show us your walk,' because the agency was called Model and Talent Agency. I should have known.

Owen Thiele: Model and Talent.

Whitney: I should have known. By the way, I just heard that agency and I was like, 'Sounds good.'

Owen: They do everything. Package deal.

Whitney: No, literally, package deal. That's what I thought I was getting. And they asked me to do a walk, and at this point I was like 12. So I'm picturing there was that one girl on America's Got Talent or something that sang 'Diamonds' by Rihanna, and she had this sick walk. And I was like, 'This is what I'm going to do.'

And it was like the most dramatic.

And they were like, 'Yeah, amazing.'

Owen: And you aced it. They go, 'Aced it.'

Whitney: Yeah, you aced that. And then, by the way, I'm also like a chubby little 12-year-old girl.

Owen: It was so cute. It was so cute.

Whitney: And then we signed, whatever. And then cut to a couple months later, I'm going to some castings. I'm not really auditioning for anything real. I went to one audition. The casting director was just in a room with me, asked me to do like 20 push-ups, and I was like, 'This is strange.'

Owen: Okay, yeah.

Whitney: And then another one I went to, they asked me to dance, to freestyle, and then they sent me away. I didn't get that one.

And yeah, I don't know. Just went to all these random ones that never felt—it just was so weird. It was so strange.

And then I was doing a lot of background acting work at the time because they signed me up to this agency, but I went to one audition, and in the bathroom, posters everywhere: 'This is a scam.' Like, you're not supposed to pay for an agent. There was just all of this stuff.

And I was so devastated that I had to go show my mom this because she's been paying for me to be at this agency.

Owen: Of course.

Whitney: It was bad. And I was obviously bummed, but I was 12, so I was like, 'Okay, whatever. On to the next thing.'

Owen: Was your mom upset?

Whitney: Yeah, she was frustrated, but at least it hadn't been too much time, so we hadn't paid too much money. It had maybe been a month or maybe two months.

Whitney Peak Recalls Being Fired From Her First Acting Role — Then Getting Hired Back

Whitney Peak: I was doing background on a show called Minority Report, starring Meagan Good. There was a movie originally, and then they developed it into a TV series, and I was doing background on it.

And something happened, and I guess they needed a young actress to play the younger version of Meagan Good. This is funny because you look at me and you immediately think, 'She could be a young Meagan Good.'

Owen Thiele: No, of course.

Whitney: Thank you. And so that's what they thought too.

And so they asked me to come in. I went into this room, and they were like, 'How would you like to be upgraded?'

And I was like, 'What does that mean?'

They're like, 'Well, do you want to be an actress?'

And I was like, 'Yes.'

And they were like, 'Okay, well, we have this part. Do you want to come in tomorrow and do it?'

And I was like, 'Okay, great.'

Never taken an acting class in my life. I have no idea what I'm doing, by the way. I'm just like, 'Okay, I say words, I stand here. Boom. Great. Done.'

I was super excited. Told my mom about it. I was so, so, so happy.

I show up the next day. I'm in my wardrobe, I'm in my trailer, I'm getting hair and makeup. This is crazy.

Meagan Good walks past the trailer, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's her.' I didn't know who she was at the time, but I was like, 'That's the actress in the show.'

And it was really exciting.

And then I get to set. I'm in this tiny, teeny, teeny, tiny little red dress. I'm like, 'This is a little bit too small for a child.' I'm supposed to be playing like nine or something. It's like, 'This is a little salacious and feels a little odd.'

But then I'm like, 'Maybe I'm just too big. Maybe I need a different size. I don't know.'

I was like, 'Something's wrong. Something's wrong.'

And then I get to set, the director looks at me, and he goes, 'This isn't the girl I asked for.'

I was devastated. I was like, 'Oh, um, sorry.'

And then he walked away and was talking to somebody, and he probably didn't mean it to be so harsh, but obviously to me, I was like, 'I've never felt worse.'

And then he went away to talk to some people, and some mistake had been made. They wanted this other girl who was much younger, and so then they sent me away.

Owen: But on that day, you never did it?

Whitney: I did do it.

On that day, I met the guy who was playing my dad in the show, and he was like, 'You'll be back. Everything will be fine. Don't worry about it.'

And then he told me to email his agent, and I did later on.

But then something happened. They sent me home, whatever.

And then the next, like, in a week or something, they called me back because something happened with the young actress that they wanted, and she wouldn't let the actor, the guy playing her dad, hug her or hold her or anything. She was just really scared.

Owen: So you got it?

Whitney: Yeah, exactly.

Owen: So you got it?

Whitney: Yeah. So I got it, and then I did it.

Whitney Peak Reveals She Didn't Believe She'd Actually Booked Gossip Girl

Whitney Peak: And then I auditioned for Gossip Girl, and that was the big thing, really.

I had then done a bit of training and actually actively decided that this is something I wanted to do. And so I was really, really passionate about it, and it's the only thing I wanted to do.

And I auditioned for Gossip Girl, and I obviously watched the original and was kind of like, 'There's no way.' I was like 16. I was like, 'There's no way they're going to hire me for this. It's so explicit.' I was like, 'There's no way.'

Owen Thiele: Totally.

Whitney: And I remember being in my law class, like 10th grade or something, 10th or 11th grade.

Owen: Law class?

Whitney: Yeah, like social studies law. You can choose.

Owen: You studied law?

Whitney: I honestly chose that because my social studies teacher in ninth and 10th grade was so awesome that I wanted to have him again for another year. So I decided I would take law, which was incredible. Did I retain any of it? No.

Owen: That's not what school's for.

Whitney: He was super relaxed, and I really liked him. We text every once in a while because he's a big Boston fan and I'm a big Knicks fan. He's a big Celtics fan.

Owen: That's great.

Whitney: Yeah, we fight.

Anyway, I was in that class, and then I got the call for the audition. And I was like, 'Okay, I'll do it.'

And then after school, I went to this taping studio that I would go to, and I did the audition. It was so bad. It was going horribly. I was getting so frustrated.

And then my session was up, and my friend who worked at the studio was like, 'Let's just do it quickly downstairs, whatever.'

And then we just sent it and never thought about it.

I went to Uganda. My sister got married. I was there for like a month or two.

Owen: You were?

Whitney: Mhm.

Owen: Gorgeous.

Whitney: Well, a Ugandan wedding isn't like a quick—

Owen: How long?

Whitney: It's like a weeklong affair. We're meeting the families, we're trading gifts. It's a whole—

Owen: This is gorgeous.

Whitney: Yeah, it was incredible. My sister was so happy, and everybody—it was really lovely. I cried a lot.

And then I came back to Vancouver. I remember getting a call from my manager, and he was like, 'Yeah, you're booked.'

And I was like, 'What are you talking about? What? What?'

It was so weird.

And then he was like, 'Yeah, you're going to move to New York in March and shoot the show.'

Owen: There you can live the dream.

Whitney: I think I literally was like, 'Whoa, that's cool.'

Owen: Okay, you saying that, I could just envision it. You're like, 'Cool.' How do you process that?

Whitney: No, you don't. You don't. You just kind of keep it pushing.

Owen: Exactly.

Whitney: And then I flew to LA to chemistry read with other actors and actresses for the other parts in the show.

And then I was like, 'Okay, here's the catch. I didn't actually get the job yet. I still have to go and audition with other people.'

That was my thinking.

And then I got there, and they're like, 'No, you're going to be on the side with us, and you're going to read with—'

And I was like, 'What are you talking about?'

I was on the Paramount lot reading the script. I was like, 'This is the craziest experience ever.'

And I was with my mom, and they were driving us around in little golf carts. It was so exciting.

And then I did that and obviously moved to New—well, COVID happened, and then we waited like six months.

I had already transferred to online school and was ready and packed up my whole life to go to New York, and then I had to stay for another six months.

And I was like, 'Now what do I do?'

And so I got a job at Aritzia.

Owen: You're lying.

Whitney: I'm dead serious. And they hired me, and I had to tell them, 'I have to leave in like six months, but I'll only be gone for a year, and then I'll come back.'

That's where my brain was at.

Owen: I'm obsessed with you. You're like, 'Okay, I'm going to sell the cozy fleece for six months, and then I'm going to go shoot, and then I'll come right back.'

Whitney: Yeah, I genuinely had every intention of doing that.

And then I moved to New York, and I was like, 'I'm never leaving.'

Owen: Yeah, obviously.

Whitney: But that was it. And then everything else kind of happened from there.

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