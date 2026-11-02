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We Create Music TV to Premiere Season 2 of Sync Masters Series on YouTube

The series features guests including AdELA, Mathew Steele, Joseph "Mr. Hit Record" Lopez, Luke Truan, Martin Crosby and Celeste Debro.

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We Create Music TV to Premiere Season 2 of Sync Masters Series on YouTube

We Create Music TV will premiere Season 2 of its original series 'Sync Masters' on Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. ET on the We Create Music TV YouTube channel.

The six-episode series gives independent artists, producers, songwriters and music professionals an inside look at the business of placing music in film, television, advertising, gaming and other visual media.

Season 2 moves beyond the basics of sync licensing to explore what creators really need to know — from interpreting briefs and developing placement-ready music to building industry relationships, understanding expectations and navigating the realities of the business.

Featured guests include AdELA, Mathew Steele, Joseph 'Mr. Hit Record' Lopez, Luke Truan, Martin Crosby and Celeste Debro, representing music supervision, composition, production, licensing and A&R. New episodes will premiere every Monday at 7 p.m. ET through Dec. 14.

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YouTube: @WeCreateMusicTV

Website: WeCreateMusic.tv

About We Create Music TV

We Create Music TV is an independent music media and educational platform serving artists, producers, songwriters and music industry professionals through Media, Education and Opportunity. Its original programming is designed to help independent creators better understand the industry, strengthen their careers and connect with meaningful opportunities.

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