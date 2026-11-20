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Walton Goggins talked about voicing a reclusive, sunglasses-wearing, martini-drinking three-eyed cat named Beef Roger Crumbchuk in Disney's animated film HEXED during an appearance on Good Morning America. Goggins is known for roles in The White Lotus and Fallout.

Goggins described a favorite exchange from the film, in which Hailee Steinfeld's character, Billy Doe, addresses the cat by his full name. "Please, my mama's named Beef Roger Crumbchuk. You can just call me beef," he said, explaining the character is named after his mother. He described the film as a coming-of-age story about a teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers and the relationship between her and her mother. "You will want to call your mom," he said.

Asked whether he would play a classic Disney villain, Goggins named Cruella de Vil, then said his favorite Disney movie was Robin Hood and that he would take on Prince John. He recalled owning the album by Louis Prima as a child. He also said he wrapped shooting at one o'clock in the morning the night before on Miami Vice 85, calling the original series "one of the most influential culturally speaking shows ever made." When asked whether his character is a good guy or a bad guy, he pointed to his face and told the hosts to make their own assumptions.

HEXED opens exclusively in theaters next Wednesday. Steinfeld, Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster also discussed the film's mother-daughter themes on the program, as covered in Steinfeld, Jones, Foster on Motherhood Themes in HEXED.

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