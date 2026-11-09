Walker Scobell Teases PERCY JACKSON Season 3 Plans

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Walker Scobell previewed what fans can expect from the third season of PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS during an appearance on Good Morning America. The actor spoke about returning to the title role in the Disney+ series and offered hints about the upcoming installment.

The conversation centered on Scobell reprising his role as Percy Jackson and on the direction of the next chapter of the show. The description of the segment does not specify a release date, cast additions, or plot details for season three, so the discussion stays focused on the actor's perspective on coming back to the character.

Scobell has been making the rounds in recent days to talk about the series. In a separate appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, he discussed performing some of his own stunts, as covered in Walker Scobell Talks Doing His Own Stunts on PERCY JACKSON. That segment was also framed around the show's third season.

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS has also come up on other talk-show stops. Jennifer Beals recently told Jimmy Fallon she was a mythology nerd before joining the television project, as covered in Jennifer Beals Talks Flashdance, Taylor Swift and PERCY JACKSON.

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