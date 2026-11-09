Walker Scobell Talks Doing His Own Stunts on PERCY JACKSON

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Walker Scobell spoke about performing some of his own stunts on PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. The conversation focused on the physical demands of working on the series and the stunt work he takes on himself.

The segment was framed around the show's third season, with Scobell discussing his experience on the production. The episode description identifies the stunts as the central topic of his visit, giving viewers a look at how the actor approaches the action sequences in the adaptation.

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS has also been a topic on other talk-show stops. Jennifer Beals recently discussed her role in the series, and told Jimmy Fallon she was a mythology nerd before joining the television project, as covered in Jennifer Beals Talks Flashdance, Taylor Swift and PERCY JACKSON.

Scobell's remarks on the Live with Kelly and Mark set offer a view of the hands-on work involved in bringing the series to the screen, as the program moves into its third season.

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