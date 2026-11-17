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Food Network welcomes couples who are perfect matches in love and total catastrophes in the kitchen to culinary boot camp in Worst Cooks in America: For Better or For Worse, premiering Sunday, January 3rd at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the next day on HBO Max. This season, Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja joins Chef Jeff Mauro as they each lead a team of recruits through challenges designed to transform these kitchen trainwrecks into culinary dream teams. None of the committed couples are married yet – so from romantic date nights and budget-friendly dinners to communication breakdowns and unexpected team swaps, they must learn to master essential cooking techniques in order to survive the competition and move one step closer to tying the knot. In the end, only the most improved couple will walk away with the $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their chef mentor.

The Couples

The couples competing are: Legacie Allen and Shaheed Muhammad (San Diego, California); Krista Edwards and Nia Johnson (Dallas, Texas); Grace Engels and Ty Frost (Los Angeles, California); Giselle Generally and Ezra Kimelstein (Brooklyn, New York); Bobby Hieb and Eryn Sonoqui (Austin, Texas); Nathan Holladay and Sohail Rahman (Los Angeles, California); Eric Johnson and Brandy Mills (Panama City, Florida); and Ariana Marlett and Ivan Rodriguez (New York, New York).

Premiere and Finale

In the supersized season premiere, Chefs Jeff Mauro and Ayesha Nurdjaja welcome eight couples to boot camp, where they will put their relationships and kitchen skills to the ultimate test. In the baseline challenge, each recruit must prepare their partner's all-time favorite dish, revealing just how much work these couples have ahead of them. Then in the main dish challenge, Jeff and Ayesha teach their teams to prepare the ultimate culinary power couple: surf and turf. The bottom two couples face off in a blind elimination cook-off, where they must create surf and turf skewers to stay in the competition. Upcoming episode challenges include an international date-night inspired competition, breakfast-in-bed relay, and the return of fan-favorite game Remote Control Chef.

In the finale on Sunday, February 7th, the two most-improved couples must create a three-course restaurant quality meal for guest judges Chuck Hughes, Chris Oh and Damaris Phillips and the winning duo is awarded the $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their team leader – then boot camp ends with an unexpected surprise.

Viewers can follow Food Network on social and visit FoodNetwork.com to meet the newest batch of recruits and mentors and keep up with the competition.

Worst Cooks in America is produced by Turnkey Studio Services, a division of Banijay America.

About Food Network

Food Network is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to more than 58 million U.S. households with a social footprint of 77 million, while Food Network Magazine reaches 14.3 million readers.

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