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Apple TV has unveiled first-look photos from the sixth episode of 'Where's Wanda?' season two, the German-language dark comedy series produced by UFA Fiction. As Wanda faces the lingering effects of her past, family secrets and unexpected encounters threaten to complicate matters even further for the Klatts. The eight-episode sophomore season stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch ('Love Actually'), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein ('The Vault'), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda ('The Gryphon'), Leo Simon and Nikeata Thompson ('Späti').

The all-new episode premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 25, followed by a new episode weekly through December 9, 2026.

Episode 206: 'Friday Night'

Premieres Wednesday, November 25, 2026 on Apple TV. Wanda confronts her trauma. Dedo opens up to his mother. Carlotta's secret meeting takes a turn.

About 'Where's Wanda?' Season Two

In season two, the Klatts (Makatsch and Stein) are back! Just as they thought their lives were finally returning to normal, their daughter, Wanda (Drinda), is caught seemingly red-handed standing over a dead body. They will need to do everything in their power to prove her innocence and avoid losing her again, as their investigation to find the real murderer takes them into the criminal underbelly of their sleepy suburban town. But will their quest to protect their family get them all out of trouble, or ultimately lead them further astray? And can they find out the truth of what happened on that fateful day before it's too late?

In addition to Makatsch, Stein, Drinda, Simon and Thompson, the season two ensemble also includes Sam Riley ('Maleficent'), Alexandra Maria Lara ('Downfall'), Harriet Herbig-Matten ('Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'), Gisa Flake ('Berlin Station'), David Schütter ('Barbarians'), Palina Rojinski ('Welcome to Germany'), Suzanne von Borsody ('Run Lola Run'), Kostja Ullmann ('A Most Wanted Man'), Devid Striesow ('All Quiet on the Western Front'), Frederic Balonier ('Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'), Sascha Geršak ('Murder Mindfully'), Torben Liebrecht ('Altered Carbon'), Aaron Maldonado-Morales ('Sun and Concrete'), and Anton Dreger ('Two Sides of the Abyss').

Earlier coverage: a sneak peek clip from episode five and the season two trailer.

For More Information

'Where's Wanda?' on Apple TV: apple.co/Wheres-Wanda

Instagram: https://instagram.com/AppleTV

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppleTV

Hashtag/@: #WheresWanda @appletv

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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