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Experience the pulse-pounding race against time when the bone-chilling suspense thriller, 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment's Whalefall, arrives on premium digital platforms December 1, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. Based on the best-selling novel by Daniel Kraus and hailed by critics as 'a mind-bending joyride' (Zachary Lee, RogerEbert), the suspense reaches even greater depths on 4K Ultra HD January 12.

With a stellar ensemble cast led by Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin, the survival film of the year delivers nonstop, relentless suspense when Jay Gardiner goes diving off the California coast in search of his father's remains, only to be swallowed by a massive sperm whale. Tasked with surviving the unthinkable with just one hour of oxygen left in his tank, he must summon every ounce of strength and draw on the lessons his father taught him in a desperate fight to escape the terrifying abyss of the ocean and survive against impossible odds.

Fans can dive deeper into the gripping adaptation of Whalefall with an all-new three-part documentary that gives fans a closer look at the making-of the survival thriller, including an inside look at the film's creatures and interviews with cast and filmmakers. The release also includes never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes, as well as audio commentary with Brian Duffield (Director/Co-Writer/Producer), Daniel Kraus (Co-Writer/Author), and Pietro Scalia (Editor).

Brolin previously discussed the film on Good Morning America, and the film's original motion picture soundtrack by Joseph Trapanese has been released.

Film Synopsis

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his father's remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

Bonus Features*

Audio Commentary by Brian Duffield, Daniel Kraus and Pietro Scalia — Watch the film with audio commentary by director/co-writer/producer Brian Duffield, co-writer/author Daniel Kraus and editor Pietro Scalia.

Creature Design Audio Commentary by Ramsey Avery and Guillaume Rocheron (DIGITAL ONLY) — Watch the film with creature design audio commentary by production designer Ramsey Avery and VFX supervisor Guillaume Rocheron.

A Unique Vision — Director Brian Duffield and author Daniel Kraus discuss joining forces to adapt the compelling story of a young man's journey into the belly of a beast from novel to feature film.

Cast & Characters — Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, and the cast of WHALEFALL discuss their characters and their experience making the film. Director Brian Duffield reveals what made Austin the perfect actor to portray the young man at the heart of the story.

Inside the Creatures — Learn what it takes to shoot a film from inside the stomach of a whale from the master artisans at WETA. From designing the sets to keeping them operational throughout production, witness the collaborative process of bringing WHALEFALL to life.

Deleted Scenes: Mom Welcomes Jay Home; Monastery Beach Drive; Upside Down Chewing; Jay Stabs the Whale; Whales Are Special; I Was Out Hunting for You

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer





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