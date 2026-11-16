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'Way of the Warrior Kid' will premiere globally on Apple TV on November 25, 2026.

Middle school has been a nightmare for Marc (Jude Hill), a good kid who's bullied by his classmates and feels like he's behind in everything, from academics to P.E. to just making friends. That changes when his injured Uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to spend the summer and recuperate with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Linda Cardellini). To help Marc defend himself, Jake devises an ambitious program he calls 'Operation Warrior Kid' based on his SEAL training. Instead of teaching his nephew how to fight, Jake shows Marc what real courage is, facing down his own demons along the way. Based on the bestselling novel by former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, 'Way of the Warrior Kid' is directed by McG ('Charlie's Angels,' 'Terminator Salvation') from a screenplay by Will Staples ('Without Remorse,' 'The Right Stuff').

Clips, soundbites, B-roll and San Diego tour photos for the film are available on EPK.TV.

Cast and Creative Team

Cast: Chris Pratt, Jude Hill, Linda Cardellini, Ava Torres, Levi McConaughey, Darien Sills-Evans, Carl McDowell, Parker Young

Directed by: McG

Screenplay By: Will Staples

Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, McG, Mary Viola, Chris Pratt, Ben Everard, Jocko Willink, Bruce Wayne Gillies

Executive Producers: Will Staples, Steven Bello, Cliff Lanning





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