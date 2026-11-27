NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Western Colorado gothic rock trio Voltaire's Ghost announced the release of their Christmas single, 'Christmas Prayer,' today, Friday, November 27. Atmospheric, haunting and richly melodic, the track is a gothic anthem that explores the often-overlooked solitude and longing that accompany the holiday season. Listen to 'Christmas Prayer' here.

Inspired by a deeply personal experience in Ireland, 'Christmas Prayer' finds its origins in a solitary Christmas Eve spent waiting for someone who never arrived.

'I was supposed to meet someone that Christmas Eve, but… she couldn't make it. I had rented a small hotel room and sat there waiting for her,' recalls Voltaire's Ghost guitarist and producer Magnus. 'I remember watching the snow outside the window, slowly realizing she wasn't coming. And I just sat there, letting the solitude and stillness wash over me.'

That quiet moment of isolation provides the emotional backdrop for 'Christmas Prayer.' Bringing together the band's signature blend of gothic rock, dark pop and classical influences, the single offers a poignant alternative to traditional holiday music, finding beauty in the season's more melancholic moments.

Comprised of Magnus (guitar and production), Ruby Juhl (vocals) and Joshua Eggstaff (drums), Voltaire's Ghost has cultivated a distinctive musical identity that encompasses elements of what the band describes as Dark Pop and Cosmic Goth. Their music explores the complexities of love, loss, mortality and the human condition, balancing darker sonic textures with a strong melodic sensibility.

Since forming in 2023, Voltaire's Ghost has steadily built an international audience, achieving three U.S. Mediabase Top 40 singles in 2025 and a No. 5 on the U.K. Commercial Pop Chart before releasing their 13-track debut full-length album, Black Petals Fallen.





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone