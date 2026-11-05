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Video: YELLOWJACKETS Final Season Trailer Sets Homecoming

The Showtime original drama returns for its last season on the Paramount+ Premium plan.

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A new official trailer for the fourth and final season of YELLOWJACKETS frames the season around a homecoming, with the tagline that this return is going to sting. The Showtime original series is set to stream its final season on Paramount+ with the Premium plan beginning November 20.

YELLOWJACKETS was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The Emmy-nominated series centers on a team of high school girls soccer players who become the survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. It combines survival epic, psychological horror and coming-of-age drama, tracing the team's descent from a thriving group into savage clans while also following the lives the survivors have tried to rebuild nearly 25 years later.

The trailer positions the final season around the survivors finally being home, and the price they paid to get there. The series premise rests on the idea that the past is never really past, and that what began in the wilderness is far from over.

The trailer follows an earlier release of footage for the season. A teaser for the final season was previously released by Paramount+, pointing to the same November 20 return.

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