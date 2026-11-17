"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Taye Diggs Visits THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Taye Diggs appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW.
By: Rachel Stone
Taye Diggs discussed having been part of an R&B group during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where he talked about the musical side of his past with host Jennifer Hudson.
The segment kept its focus on that chapter, with Hudson drawing out the story of Diggs' time in the group in front of her studio audience.
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