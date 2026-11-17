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Taye Diggs discussed having been part of an R&B group during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where he talked about the musical side of his past with host Jennifer Hudson.

The segment kept its focus on that chapter, with Hudson drawing out the story of Diggs' time in the group in front of her studio audience.

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