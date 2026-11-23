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Justin Timberlake sits down to reckon with three decades in the spotlight in the trailer for TIMBERLAKE, a four-part documentary event from Apple TV. The footage previews a series that covers the drama, the headlines and what the singer describes as the cost of never slowing down.

In the trailer, Timberlake is asked what he hopes to accomplish with the project. "People aren't gonna understand who I am," he says. Later, he tells an off-camera interviewer, "You want to ask me about specific things? Let's do it." The clip also shows archival material from his childhood, and includes a reference to his arrest for driving while intoxicated. Timberlake also says, "For the first time in my life, I'm coming to a place to say, 'I can't handle it all.'"

Other voices in the trailer address his career and public image, including remarks about the early days of NSYNC and the group's touring years. The preview also includes critical comments about him and a speaker who says he has an opportunity to have his greatness realized on a scale he has never experienced.

Parts 1 and 2 of TIMBERLAKE premiere December 11 on Apple TV. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the series is directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens and features never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with family, friends and collaborators. The third episode is set for December 18, with the finale on December 23. Further details are in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the series.

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