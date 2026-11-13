My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: THE LOWDOWN Scene Shows Frog's Last Moments on FX
Lee and Frog stop one last time on the drive home to Tulsa before the scene takes a turn.
Ethan Hawke's Lee Raybon and Tommy Lee Jones's Frog make one last stop on the way back to Tulsa in a scene from THE LOWDOWN, just before the moment takes a heartbreaking turn. The scene comes from season two, episode six of the FX series, which airs Wednesdays on FX and Hulu.
THE LOWDOWN comes from creator, executive producer, writer and director Sterlin Harjo, known for RESERVATION DOGS, with Hawke also serving as an executive producer. The series follows Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa truthstorian and citizen journalist whose obsession with the truth keeps getting him into trouble. Season two added Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and Emmy winner Betty Gilpin to the cast.
The same episode produced an earlier scene in which Lee and Ginger, played by Gilpin, trade confessions. BroadwayWorld covered it in Video: THE LOWDOWN Scene Has Lee and Ginger Trade Confessions.
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