My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: THE LOWDOWN Scene Has Lee and Ginger Trade Confessions
The scene comes from season two, episode six of the FX series set in Tulsa.
Lee Raybon and Ginger trade honest confessions in a scene from THE LOWDOWN, with Ethan Hawke and Betty Gilpin playing the pair as the line between the story they are chasing and their own feelings begins to blur. The scene is drawn from season two, episode six of the FX series, which airs Wednesdays on FX and Hulu.
THE LOWDOWN comes from creator, executive producer, writer and director Sterlin Harjo, known for RESERVATION DOGS, with Hawke also serving as an executive producer. The series follows Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa truthstorian and citizen journalist whose obsession with the truth keeps getting him into trouble. Season two added Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and Emmy winner Betty Gilpin to the cast.
Earlier season two clips have shown Lee and Ginger working together. In a scene from episode three, the two pressed Mekko's uncle Otis for answers about a missing man.
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