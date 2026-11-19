"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: THE KILLINGS AT PARRISH STATION Trailer Sets 1987 Massacre
Detective Georgia Cooke is pulled back into the case after thirty-seven years in an institution.
A 1987 massacre at a remote Australian desert research station and a string of identical murders decades later drive the story in the official trailer for THE KILLINGS AT PARRISH STATION, now streaming on Hulu.
The series follows Detective Georgia Cooke and her partner, Michael Thorne, as they investigate the killings and uncover disturbing links between a delusional survivor, a mysterious text called The Bone Gospel, and the station's eccentric benefactor, Callum Parrish. As the case turns paranormal, Georgia's grip on reality fractures, costing her career, her daughter Frankie's trust, and ultimately her freedom.
Thirty-seven years later, Georgia is institutionalized when she is pulled back into the Parrish Station case after identical murders emerge. The trailer includes a line about the original investigation: "Four dead, one survivor found." Another voice says, "Body was found, teeth were removed. It's happening again."
The footage also touches on the book at the center of the case, described as being about a group of people who received a signal from the heavens, and a warning that "Every 37 years there's a convergence." All episodes of THE KILLINGS AT PARRISH STATION are streaming on Hulu.
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