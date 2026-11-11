Video: THE JLO SHOW Trailer Sets Thanksgiving Premiere

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A new trailer for THE JLO SHOW sets up a Thanksgiving night premiere for the Jennifer Lopez concert special on the CBS Television Network. The program is described as a live show that follows Lopez from the Bronx to global icon, blending her hits with personal stories.

THE JLO SHOW will premiere Thursday, November 26, from 8:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. An extended version will be available exclusively on Paramount+. Premium plan subscribers can stream live through their local CBS affiliate's live feed on the service, as well as on demand, while Essential plan subscribers will not have the live option but can watch on demand.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the special is a concert film titled THE JLO SHOW: Live in Las Vegas, drawn from Lopez's Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The production features a full orchestra, a vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers, and includes the artists and songs that influenced her.

The Thanksgiving evening premiere also continues a Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together, as described in that earlier coverage.

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