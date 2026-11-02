Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Weeks Ahead Trailer on HBO Max

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A Weeks Ahead trailer for THE GILDED AGE Season 4 offers a preview of the upcoming episodes of the HBO period drama, with the season now streaming on HBO Max. The clip carries the tagline 'The future of influence.'

Season 4 follows the Russell family as they reckon with the consequences of Bertha Russell's rise in society. According to HBO Max programming details, Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. The season consists of eight episodes released weekly on Sundays.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn, Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell and Cynthia Nixon plays Ada Brooks. The cast also includes Morgan Spector.

Earlier this month, Fellowes, Baranski, Coon and Nixon took part in a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Season 4, which HBO Max described as the show's most ambitious season to date. THE GILDED AGE is set in 1880s New York and centers on the clash between old money and new wealth.

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