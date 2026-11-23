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The Russell household prepares to receive the President of the United States in the Episode 5 preview for THE GILDED AGE Season 4, a new clip from HBO Max. The preview shows staff and family racing to get the visit right as things threaten to go wrong.

One character says in the clip, "In a few hours, the President of the United States will walk through our front door. If we get this wrong, negotiations will be dead." Later, an announcer introduces the President, and a cry goes up that something is burning and that help is needed in the kitchen. The preview closes on the line, "We're teetering on the brink of catastrophe."

The footage also shows Larry Russell asking what to do about his father, who does not seem himself, and Mrs. Bauer discussing the particular palate of a would-be president. A line about letting the "Russell extravaganza" begin points to the event the family is hosting.

As detailed in a prior Episode 4 preview, Season 4 follows the Russell family as they reckon with the consequences of Bertha Russell's rise in society, while Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell. The eight-episode season releases weekly on Sundays on HBO Max, and the series is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes.

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