"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Episode 4 Preview on HBO Max
The preview for the fourth episode asks whether viewers doubt Bertha Russell.
HBO Max has shared an Episode 4 preview for THE GILDED AGE Season 4. The preview is built around the question 'Do you doubt Bertha Russell?'
As detailed in an earlier Weeks Ahead trailer, the season follows the Russell family as they reckon with the consequences of Bertha Russell's rise in society, while Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell. The eight-episode season releases weekly on Sundays, and the series is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes.
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