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Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Episode 4 Preview on HBO Max

The preview for the fourth episode asks whether viewers doubt Bertha Russell.

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HBO Max has shared an Episode 4 preview for THE GILDED AGE Season 4. The preview is built around the question 'Do you doubt Bertha Russell?'

As detailed in an earlier Weeks Ahead trailer, the season follows the Russell family as they reckon with the consequences of Bertha Russell's rise in society, while Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell. The eight-episode season releases weekly on Sundays, and the series is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes.

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