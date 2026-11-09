Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Episode 3 Preview on HBO Max

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A preview of Episode 3 of THE GILDED AGE Season 4 is now available from HBO Max, offering a look at the upcoming installment of the HBO period drama. The clip is introduced with the line 'There's been a lot of talk.'

Season 4 follows the Russell family as they reckon with the consequences of Bertha Russell's rise in society. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. The season consists of eight episodes released weekly on Sundays.

THE GILDED AGE is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn, Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell and Cynthia Nixon plays Ada Brooks. The cast also includes Morgan Spector.

The new season has drawn attention for a cameo by Matt Damon and David Letterman in the premiere, which has come up in cast conversations. Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage also included a Weeks Ahead trailer for Season 4, which carried the tagline 'The future of influence.'

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