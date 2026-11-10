My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: THE AGENCY Season 2 Has Henry Hunt for the CIA Mole
Jeffrey Wright's Henry Ogletree must identify who is leaking CIA information.
Henry Ogletree, played by Jeffrey Wright, takes on the task of identifying the mole behind leaked CIA information in a new clip from Season 2 of THE AGENCY. The footage centers on Henry's effort to track down the source of the leaks within the agency.
Wright stars in the espionage drama alongside Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Richard Gere. Fassbender plays Martian, a CIA operative whose storyline this season intersects with a mole hunt at London Station, according to a recent Season 2 recap released by Paramount+.
That recap framed loyalty and deception as the season's central conflicts, noting that as trust among the London Station operatives fractures, the truth itself becomes a weapon. A separate Season 2 clip, covered previously, follows Martian as he takes on multiple adversaries in an effort to save Turner-Smith's Samia.
Earlier coverage of the series is available in BroadwayWorld's report on the Season 2 recap. THE AGENCY streams on Paramount+.
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