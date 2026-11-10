Video: THE AGENCY Season 2 Has Henry Hunt for the CIA Mole

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Henry Ogletree, played by Jeffrey Wright, takes on the task of identifying the mole behind leaked CIA information in a new clip from Season 2 of THE AGENCY. The footage centers on Henry's effort to track down the source of the leaks within the agency.

Wright stars in the espionage drama alongside Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Richard Gere. Fassbender plays Martian, a CIA operative whose storyline this season intersects with a mole hunt at London Station, according to a recent Season 2 recap released by Paramount+.

That recap framed loyalty and deception as the season's central conflicts, noting that as trust among the London Station operatives fractures, the truth itself becomes a weapon. A separate Season 2 clip, covered previously, follows Martian as he takes on multiple adversaries in an effort to save Turner-Smith's Samia.

Earlier coverage of the series is available in BroadwayWorld's report on the Season 2 recap. THE AGENCY streams on Paramount+.

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