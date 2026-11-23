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Composer Rebekka Karijord walked through her approach to the music of TENZING in an Apple TV inside-look video, describing a score built to be both grand and intimate. The film follows Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary's first summit of Mount Everest and stars Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe.

Karijord said she organized her writing into three sections. "I started writing a pallete, dividing it into Tenzing's childhood, the love story, and the climb," she said. She described the childhood music as an ascending melody carried by voice and strings, recorded with deliberate imperfection: "I want to hear the hairs on the bows. I want to hear the breaths in the voice."

Voices are a central element of the score. Karijord said she recorded three Tibetan singers, including Thinley Lhamo, who plays Dawa in the film, and Manu Singh. She also worked with Ani Choying Drolma, a Buddhist nun in Nepal, whose voice in the score represents what Karijord called the ancient relationship to the mountain. One cue, titled "Being Received," accompanies Tenzing asking Chomolungma, the Tibetan name for Everest, for permission to climb.

The climb music, Karijord said, was meant to be more physical and slightly more masculine than the rest of the score, with a theme that begins in the cellos and passes to violas, violins and then voices. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, TENZING opens in select theaters on October 9, 2026, and streams on Apple TV beginning October 16.

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