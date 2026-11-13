Video: Sheryl Crow and Jesse Welles Perform FREEDOM BUS on Jimmy Kimmel Live

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Sheryl Crow performed FREEDOM BUS with help from Jesse Welles on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

Welles has also appeared on the program as a musical guest on his own. He performed his song The Nerd Reich on the show's stage.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone