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Video: Sheryl Crow and Jesse Welles Perform FREEDOM BUS on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jesse Welles joined Sheryl Crow for the performance on the ABC late-night show.

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Sheryl Crow performed FREEDOM BUS with help from Jesse Welles on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

Welles has also appeared on the program as a musical guest on his own. He performed his song The Nerd Reich on the show's stage.

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