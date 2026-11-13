My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Sheryl Crow and Jesse Welles Perform FREEDOM BUS on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jesse Welles joined Sheryl Crow for the performance on the ABC late-night show.
By: Rachel Stone
Sheryl Crow performed FREEDOM BUS with help from Jesse Welles on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.
Welles has also appeared on the program as a musical guest on his own. He performed his song The Nerd Reich on the show's stage.
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